Because of the Flower, Maria Medem’s comic book review (2023)

I once said that reading Maria Medem I had a migraine. He vanished, nothing more. Something in its pages, in rhythm and intonation, made the pain go away. At another time, I would not have dared to admit such a fact, or even voice it. Only one thinks he’s the best, right? Why try to make others understand something? it was with “Zenith”miracle published in 2018. And now this, now “Because of the Flower”what we could say without fear of making a mistake – or with all the fear to do so, what does it matter? — which is outrageous. An omen of light and color, expressiveness, an authentic, almost synesthetic sensory experience.

The pages of Medem are not only admired and read, admired and re-read again. There we find peace, but there is no peace that the stress of modern life does not need. The restored world that we already lived in the past, in childhood, in an innocent life before the present delusion. Antonia tends to the flower, or maybe vice versa. The sounds of the morning come, the scents of spring, and suddenly the otherness. An unexpected human presence that breaks in to confirm that a person exists and has a body and a soul. Dedication and elegiac journey, discovery and discovery, party, people, joy, fellowship. Everything grows and disappears at the same time and in the same place. Donkey, mirrors and humor spoiled by Medem’s very personal color palette.

If you strain, Moebius and his existential landscapes appear, Nietzsche and his eternal return of the same, Gamoneda and his burning losses, Alberti and the disunity between body and spirit, Loulé and Manuel with their art. If we allow ourselves to be carried away by the aroma of flowers, fields, a pond and a galga, then there is no need to quote anyone or refer to the intellect. It’s geometry and symmetry and their opposites, a narrative experience beyond any doubt. Can comics be poetic? Comics should be poetic.

