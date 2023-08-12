Before starring in Barbie, Margot Robbie wanted Gal Gadot to play the lead role in the film.

Gal Gadot – Credits: @Getty for Netflix

barbeamania does not stop. Film with margot robbie and under the guidance Greta Gerwig this is the biggest film event this year. The film revolves around a popular doll that is part of Barbieland in the direction of the real world, in order to discover the cause of some inexplicable thoughts that cross it. And although today it is impossible to imagine that film without Robbie, the first draft of the main character’s composition was Gal Gadot.

Recently it turned out that in the role of producer Margot Robbie did not necessarily see herself in the shoes of the famous doll, and for this reason she began to consider other options. At that moment, Gal Gadot appeared, whom Robbie wanted to play the lead role. However, as the project progressed, the Israeli translator had to step aside due to other shoots she had planned. From that moment, although there were other contenders for the lead role, the actress The wolf of Wall Street He stepped forward and decided to keep the lead role.

In a note to Flaunt magazine, the actress amazing woman she remembered the process that had led her to being one step away from giving life to the iconic doll, endorsed by Robbie herself. “I love Margot. She’s one of those women you want to be friends with,” Gadot said. “She is fun, warm, witty and definitely very talented. I would like to do something with her and every word of her touched my heart,” he said.

For our part, and in dialogue with Fashion, Robbie also praised his colleague. “Gal Gadot embodies the energy of Barbie because she is incredibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for it: she is so sincerely honest and so kind that she borders on naivety, but does not fall into it,” he said.

Gadot is not the only name that has come close to integrating a feature film, though not involved with the project. As it turned out, Bowen Young, Dan Levy And Ben Platt was very close to being Ken, while Jonathan Groff almost became Allan, the role remained Michael Cera.

On the other hand, Gerwig said he went out of his way to get two of his fetish names to make cameos. saoris ronan And Timothy Chalamet (whom he brought to Lady Bird And small woman). But the director could not fulfill this desire. “They were going to take a special part. But none of them could be there, and I was very upset. I love them very much. It seemed to me that I was doing something without my children, because although I am not their mother, for some reason I feel like a mother to both of them, ”she explained.

This new era of action movies, driven by the streaming platform, is designed with global goals in mind: Agent Stone, a spy story released on Netflix with numerous risqué scenes and perfectly choreographed fights, appears in this context. This proposal is led by Gadot, accompanied by an international line-up that includes Irishman Jamie Dornan (Belfast) and Alia Bhatt (RRR), from India.

As with any decent international spy story, the film takes place in locations as diverse as Iceland, Portugal, London, Morocco and Italy, an adventure that has taken the team across Europe. “It’s not something that happens very often. Usually everything is filmed in the same place, with the same equipment. On the other hand, in this case, with the exception of the actors and some important members of the technical team, we spend our time traveling from one country to another.by working with local experts in each location. All the time we met new faces, people whom we asked to help us in creating this project. And I think it’s something wonderful that everyone worked so hard to achieve this common goal, ”the actress recalled in a dialogue with LA NACIÓN.

“Obviously my favorite part of the whole process is playing the character, but I find the production very inspiring. The very fact of bringing to life a project that you are passionate about is an exciting feeling, almost an electric experience,” added Gadot, who, in his own words and constant rumors in Hollywood, could play Wonder Woman again in a third film dedicated to the superheroine from DC. But until that happens—if it does—Gadot is not standing still. Literally.