“Bellingham is one of a kind”

MADRID, 13 August. /EUROPE PRESS/.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti called Jude Bellingham ‘out of the ordinary’ after the Englishman’s promising debut this Saturday in EA Sports’ La Liga when a goal was included in a (0-2) victory over Athletic in San Mamés, while acknowledging concern over Eder Militao’s injury.

“He’s outstanding. He is a player with a strong personality, so he quickly adapts to the team’s system. It seems that he has been with us for a long time. He is a very high level player,” he said at a press conference on the English language.

On the other hand, Ancelotti lamented Militao’s injury in the second half and admitted that it didn’t look good, although they would have to wait for the tests. “Miliato, we are concerned, we are not ruling out anything,” he said, emphasizing the level of protection of his team. “When a team has a collective commitment and a good attitude, we act much stronger. In defense, we returned a lot of balls, the team was in a good position,” he said.

“Lunin performed very well, very calmly. Good front and back. He didn’t have many opportunities to show his qualities because we performed very well from behind, but he showed confidence. Kepa is not a Real Madrid player. and I’m not talking about players who are not from Real Madrid,” he added about the property of the Ukrainian with the injured Thibaut Courtois.

On the other hand, the Italian coach referred to the difference in the game with Rodrigo and Joselu in front, not demanding another goal from the Brazilian. “He has different characteristics than Joselu, for example. Rodrigo is a player we can tell to play outside, not Josela. They worked well. outside. Rodrigo and Vinicius adapt very well,” he said.

Ancelotti attributed the replacement of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to his quality in midfield. “Modric and Kroos are top quality midfielders. I can’t say they will be replaced. They will play important matches, they are important players. Today I chose this composition, maybe next week something will change, ”he said.