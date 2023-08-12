Bernardo Silva, ‘guilty’ of Guardiola’s anger against Haaland







12.08.2023 at 10:51 CEST







Josep Guardiola showed excitement at half-time in the match between Burnley and Manchester City, despite the fact that his team led by 0-2 at the opening of the Premier League.







In a tense moment Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva exchanged words, which led to the intervention of the Catalan coach to rectify the situation. On the way to the locker room Guardiola collided with the TV camera and jerked it away sharply.expressing their dissatisfaction.

An incident centered on Bernardo Silva. The Santpedor coach did not like anything about what the Norwegian striker did. scolded his partner for the “tempo” of the play.

The incident took place during a match between Burnley and Manchester City, where Guardiola’s team maintained a comfortable lead.







Nevertheless, The coach’s energetic response and interaction with the players underline his dedication and focus on maintaining high standards of play on the pitch.. The scene with the TV camera reflects the degree of passion and emotion that characterizes Guardiola in his role as team leader.