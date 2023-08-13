Best Hair & Beauty Looks Cannes 2023 | Fashion

In addition to the glorification of world cinema, Cannes Film Festival 2023 The appearance and beauty habits of stars on the red carpet are also impressive. From the opening ceremony, it was clear that the 76th edition was not lacking in elegant hairstyles, bold solutions, inspiring makeup and dazzling manicures.

To the opening ceremony 76th Festival Cannesstars lit up on the red carpet. Naomi Campbell, Elle Fanning, Uma Thurman And Catherine Zeta-Jones they made a splash at the opening ceremony and at the preview of the film “Jeanne du Barry”.

Naomi Campbell chose to wear ultra-straight hair while hmm Thurman And Elle Fanning they opted for a look that stood out a little more: dirty on one side and high fashion on the other. The next day, celebrities again gathered for the flight of stairs and the premiere of the Japanese movie “Monster”, which took place on May 17.

All celebrity looks on the Cannes 2023 red carpet

At the same time, the model iris law, Natalie Portman and Rose from Blackpink wore inspirational beauty looks. Jude Law’s daughter chose a seductive red shade on her lips and Viola Davis for a smokey eye for a look dark; others like Adele Exarchopoulos, Rose , Sara Sampaio or Laura Harrier They boasted an impressive simplicity of make-up.

As for hairstyles Cannes Film Festival 2023: Perfect buns and tight ponytails dominated the red carpet. The wet look didn’t lag behind: this style effect was ubiquitous throughout the evening.

The best beauty looks and hairstyles of Cannes 2023: