Best musical parody of Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”

Barbie it was a complete success. Greta Gerwig’s fantasy of the Mattel doll drew millions of moviegoers to movie theaters dressed in pink, gave the toy a spectacular look, made a fortune – right in the pockets of the very executives the film mocks – and confirmed to the world that Ryan Gosling, who brings the doll to life Kena with fake eyelashes isn’t the pouty actor we all thought he was. yeah La La Land a more versatile face has already opened up – and a talented— Main character Drive, Barbie it’s a festival of jokes, culminating in a catchy musical number on the theme i’m just ken. But frivolity only gets you this far: Is there really that much crumb in a Ryan Gosling song? Barbie How do you win an Oscar?

We analyze i’m just kencrazy song Barbie what put Ryan Gosling on the Billboard Hot 100



Secret of triumph i’m just ken is that, unlike the rest of planet Earth, Ryan Gosling doesn’t take it as a joke. The actor looks at his musical scene – the best he has, and if you hurry me up, the best in the whole film – as if he were playing the lead in the film. Saving Private Ryan. So thinks Mark Ronson, responsible for the film’s soundtrack Barbie.

Ronson, a leading British music producer, co-wrote Amy Winehouse, Miley Cyrus or Dua Lipa, and acts as the main accredited in Uptown Funk, the song that until today you also considered only Bruno Mars. But the shadow genius behind strike it was more him. It’s not uncommon for him: in fact, Ronson was the first person to win a BRIT award without singing the award-winning songs himself.

The composer of the film score wrote i’m just ken as a joke and sent a joke demo to Greta Gerwig, but the director Lady Bird he liked the concept so much that he gave it back to Ryan Gosling. And the main male role Barbie a blitz awaits him: apparently, he was so sure that this theme would grow in his character that he personally asked to include it in the film as a musical number. vision of the future as of August 2023: i’m just ken With over 30 million listeners on Spotify alone, it took Gosling to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the most commented on pieces of the tape.

Actually, the number i’m just ken an almost double parody of the dramatic structure Barbie. While he’s primarily interested in how the Mattel doll has maintained gender roles for decades, the film’s focus is unfairly focused on the Kens inhabiting Barbieland along with Margot Robbie and the rest of the dolls despite their stupidity—or because of it— they have the most fun. The best musical numbers – because yes, dance the night Dua Lipa doesn’t come close to the levels of a cosmic joke i’m just ken– the most expensive shots, the most memorable moments at the iconographic level.

As analyst Estela Ortiz explains in her reflections on BarbieThe film is full of contradictions. The Fable of the Rose Gerwig criticizes Mattel, the giant toy company that manufactures Barbie and licenses the film, for playing Barbie’s oppressive role as if she were a real woman who was must present sexist stereotypes; but it also shows how modern society shows a certain resentment towards Barbie herself – Robbie, Stereotypical Barbie— for giving them to so many girls. The film places the doll among the victims of machismo, which also oppresses women, but behind all this rebranding tragically, Mattel itself intervenes in the whole phenomenon.

There is something from all this in the very concept i’m just ken. Gosling’s musical number is tempered by an awkward previous encounter between Ken and a real-life corporate executive, who admits to the doll that men haven’t actually stopped practicing patriarchy, even though he said so. Rather, quite the contrary: we continue to do so on an ongoing basis, but now we hide it a little better. After this revelation, Ken returns without Margot Robbie to Barbieland, organizes a coup with the rest of the castrated dolls, and turns Gerwig’s feminist utopia into Kendom, a parody of everything Ken thinks patriarchy has to offer men (and dolls). .

Ken, dressed as a Macklemore-Stallone hybrid and having renamed the Stereotypical Barbie’s house his Mojo Dojo Casa House, begins with the film’s climax. powerful ballad about its own vulnerability, albeit encoded in the language of incel: as Estela Ortiz once again points out in her analysis, the doll expresses a desire to be recognized Just Kenunable to find an identity to fill oneself with what is not get the love of Barbie or subject her to horse kicks and six pack beer.

The song contains all the potential for sonic debauchery that is somehow denied in the Barbie episodes. i’m just ken YesSounds like the tastiest Queen ever, and in fact it includes a collaboration between drummer John Freese, Eddie Van Halen’s son, and even a little grinding from Slash himself, from Guns N’ Roses. Shamelessness made the song. i’m just ken It’s a strange thing for that very reason: it’s about men, and for men, locked into the heteronorm, whose childhood usually didn’t go hand in hand with playing with Ken. It’s a hidden tension that comes out several times from the mouth of Gosling himself, unable to cope with the pain caused by his own patriarchal delusions: “Am I not hot when I’m in my feelings? / Am I not good when I show my feelings?

Ken – what since then Just Ken And? somewhere else I would be to 10– move among the most exhausted participants boy group 90s and 2000s and parody of pimps fat in a moment that somehow goes beyond humor. If barbie girl Aqua, which Mattel restored for the film as lid Trapper with Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, despite being sued at the time by the Danish band over the song, was the daughter of the biting and perpetual sarcasm typical of nineties adolescence. i’m just ken it is a painful prisoner of the comic sign of our time: a kind of total irony loop that leads to neurotic introspection and makes satire impossible.

In fact, dance the nightsuch a rejection Nostalgia for the future which Dua Lipa introduced for the film, it also has a cloud patch. Its lyrics are just as parodic and speak positively of a deep commitment to gender restriction, but they don’t have the pompous form: “Even when the tears flow, they are diamonds on my face. I’ll get on with the party anyway, not a single hair is missing / Even if the tears fall, they’re diamonds on my face. I will continue the party without moving a hair from the spot. O i’m just ken It’s a few points up. parodiometer: the musical number oscillates in its derision as much as the film itself, oscillating between a radical manifesto and a lengthy commercial, but its relationship with the doll it wants to sell you in the midst of so much criticism is perhaps even more than Kenversad.