Best Ringtones to Listen to on Spotify Peru Anytime, Anywhere

More than a dozen streaming services are vying fiercely for the title of market kings, including Spotify. (Information)

the musical offer has never been so extensive as we see it in the new millennium, it’s easy for more than one person to feel outdated, however, with the advent of platforms like Spotify, keeping up with the hottest music of the moment has become easier.

And the fact is that Spotify has provided its users with playlists where they can check out the news and topics that captivate the Peruvian public.

From reggaeton, pop, ballads and regional music. These are the most popular hits in Peru:

1. LALA

Mike Towers

The Myke Towers theme is very popular among the users of this platform with 229,387 artworks created. Today, he continues to be number one.

2. Seven (with latto)

3. Weekend | CROSSOVER 2 (with FMK, Ke Characters)

4. Colombia

Quevedo

Quevedo’s Columbia, with 154,374 views, remains in fourth place.

5. Cool 101 (with Young Miko)

fade

Feid’s newest song “Classy 101 (w Young Miko)” is number five on the list of favorites. It has already been played 120,781 times. What will happen in the future?

6. BITTER

7. Baby

Ing Levkas

If we talk about the favorites of the public, then we cannot fail to mention Yng Lvcas. Perhaps that is why “La Bebe” debuted in ranging immediately in seventh place, as it reached a total of 101,580 reproductions.

8. How crazy

9. WHERE IS SHE GOING

10. x100to (with Bad Bunny)

Border Group

The latest single from Grupo Frontera is already considered a new classic. “un x100to (w Bad Bunny)” is one of the most streamed songs on this platform today. streaming. He currently has 95,341 more reproductions.

In the music industry, Peru is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who succeed are guaranteed success, as are these artists.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows over 515 million users listen to music from over seven million artists, as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to use the services, just select one of its plans with different benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users to listen to music for freeHowever, this mode has ads and does not allow you to download songs for offline playback.

To start a session on Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a mobile phone or go to the site from a computer, after which the user must register with their email address, phone number or Facebook account.

Another point to consider is that you can only play content on one device at a timebut you can open session on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms. (Getty images)

Like every year, the streaming platform has taken a look at the most famous artists and songs that managed to take over the world in 2022.

Hit theme How it was with Harry Styles it took first place after also winning the title of the best song of the summer; Followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals, Heat Waves was the second most played song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LAROI with Canadian Justin Bieber for the single Stay it became the third most played song in the world.

While the fourth and fifth positions were occupied by a Latin American artist bad rabbitwho managed to conquer the world with his songs Me porto bonito in collaboration with Chencho Corleone, as well as Tití Me Preguntó.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican composer and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 that no other artist has been able to fill.

Another one of the most anticipated this 2022 was Taylor Swift, which, after a triumphant return to the music scene, made her the second most popular artist in the world. At the local level, it was the first place in countries such as Australia, UK, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The rest of the list is completed by the presence of two natives of Toronto:Drake and weekend; and in fifth position is a K-pop group, bts.

