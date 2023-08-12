Betis are very knowledgeable about Neymar Jr.

The return of Neymar Jr to Barça. something that may seem like a strange and typical rumor of all years, It gains strength over time and the progress of the Brazilian international from PSG is becoming more and more real.

Like Mbappe, the Brazilian star is basically out of Luis Enrique’s plans and was forced to leave this summer. PSG are asking for a transfer that Barça will never be able to do, but from Barcelona they are pushing for a formula that would allow their former player to come. six seasons after he so loudly left for a Parisian band.

Neymar can’t take it anymore at PSG

Neymar’s return to Barça

Everything will pass through sale to club in Saudi Arabia and loan for first year in Barca. From the organization of the blue garnets, they have already made it clear that this year they could pay a maximum of 12 million net a year for a football player or the player himself. Despite everything, the operation is gaining momentum.

Eze Abde and Betis closely following the operation

Nothing will change that for Betis, who don’t like what Neymar is doing, much less what Barça can do to him. Except for one detail: ez abde.

Moroccan International, finally listened to Javi Hernandez’s request stay with the team after Dembele’s departure. The coach of “Terrassa” promised him that it would be important, assured that he would not change Ferran Torres on the flank – he would fight on the right with Rafinha – and that on the left, besides Balde, there would be only Ansu Fati and himself, who plays very forward , which would give him more opportunities to play this season. And the first from Osasuna would accept the challenge, thus eliminating the option of playing for Betis.

Neymar will take away the promised minutes from Abde

However, Neymar changes everything. As suggested by El Chiringuito, the arrival of Neymar may force him to change his plans again. Something that does not need to be confirmed, because Ez Abde has made it clear this year that he wants to play and if he sees that he won’t play an important role at Barça, he will leave..

Abde has already decided

Betis resists Abde ahead of Xavi’s ‘push’

Therefore, Betis will wait until the end of the market to see how it all develops. Basically, Plans activate alternatives, but it cannot be ruled out that he will return to this, his first option.. The situation with Neymar and Barça is still very fresh and it is a difficult operation, but the opportunity is there. As well as Eze Abde and Betis. It remains to be seen how long they will tolerate each other. the closing of a square that is important for Manuel Pellegrini. And even more if Juanmi Jimenez comes out.