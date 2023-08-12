Betis are very knowledgeable about Neymar Jr.

The return of Neymar Jr to Barça. something that may seem like a strange and typical rumor of all years, It gains strength over time and the progress of the Brazilian international from PSG is becoming more and more real.

Like Mbappe, the Brazilian star is basically out of Luis Enrique’s plans and was forced to leave this summer. PSG are asking for a transfer that Barça will never be able to do, but from Barcelona they are pushing for a formula that would allow their former player to come. six seasons after he so loudly left for a Parisian band.

Everything will pass through sale to club in Saudi Arabia and loan for first year in Barca. From the organization of the blue garnets, they have already made it clear that this year they could pay a maximum of 12 million net a year for a football player or the player himself. Despite everything, the operation is gaining momentum.

