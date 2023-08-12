Beyoncé and the millionaire who donated to her fans

Singer beyoncé continues to enjoy success after his tour ‘Renaissance’ throughout the United States and Europe, where he captivated thousands of visitors with his presentations.

The artist recently introduced at FedEx Field in Washington DC, USAin front of more than 50 thousand people, but the concert was delayed for two hours due to bad weather.

Beyoncé reported problems with her concert in Washington.

After bad weather, the authorities asked the fans both inside and outside the stadium to take cover, but since the rain didn’t stop, the artist decided to go on stage and put on the best possible show.

Beyoncé has donated a million dollars to help her fans after her concert was postponed.

Due to the obstacles they faced due to the weather, it became known that the artist had donated 100 thousand dollars, that is, about 400 million Colombian pesos, so that the subway system’s schedule will be extended and thus guarantee the smooth operation of the 98 stations in the Washington, DC area. so that their fans can easily reach their destination.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time the singer has carried out such actions, since throughout her career she has been involved in social and humanitarian initiatives.

After revealing the expenses the artist made, thousands of netizens showered her with praise for her professionalism and for showing how important her fans are to her.

Through your account instagramwhere he has over 315 million followers, shared a carousel of photos of his performance in the rain.

In the pictures, the singer is depicted in a silver dress, with which she managed to emphasize her figure and accompanied her dancers on stage.

She also added a final photo showing her work team drying everything to keep her and the dancers from falling.

