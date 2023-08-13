Big! It was a tribute to José Bautista in Toronto

This Saturday, August 12, the Toronto Blue Jays honored one of the greatest batsmen in their history, José Bautista, in a ceremony that served to elevate him to the level of franchise excellence and join the George Bell, Dave Steib, Joe Carter, Cito Gaston, Tony “Cabeza” Fernández, Pat Gillick, Tom Cheek, Paul Beeston, Carlos Delgado, and Roy Halladay they were the only ones to receive this title. . The Dominican signed a one-day contract last Friday to end his career as a player for the Canadian team.

To celebrate his invaluable career with the Blue Birds, before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Center, Bautista was called to the field to watch a compilation of some of his best moments in the kit, winning 3 silver bats and his 6 All-Star Game nominations .

Later, after receiving an ovation from local fans, he was required to make a preliminary start to the feud.

Before receiving the award, the outstanding baseball player said: “I am deeply honored and excited to join the Blue Jays Level of Excellence and be recognized among the distinguished names surrounding Rogers Centre. Canada holds a special place in my heart and will always be “home” to me and my family. We look forward to celebrating this honor with my beloved Blue Jays fans.”

He recorded 1,235 games played with the Blue Jays 288 home runs, 766 RBI, 790 runs scored for lines of .253/.372/.506/.878.