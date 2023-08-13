Billie Eilish cologne with a sensual and seductive scent is perfect for summer evenings.

Billie Eilish He usually shares with his fans through his social networks all the important updates of his life. At the beginning of summer, announced the birth of her new fragrance called Eilish No.2.

Two years ago, the singer went into the world of beauty and cosmetics, releasing her first perfumeEilish No.1, a warm, sweet and woody fragrance with notes of red berries, mandarin, sweet petals, mild spices, cocoa, vanilla, woods and musk.

However, this time Billy chose a very different path. “She had the idea of ​​a darker and rainier world, with elements of that warmth and sweetness characteristic of the singer, but with a spicy and woody undertone. more sensual and moist feeling“, explains the Billie Eilish fragrance website.

@billieeilishfragrances

According to the same site, This is a sensual and seductive fragrance that invites you to explore your personal, bold and voluptuous side..

Aroma: earthy, woody, floral

Top notes: apple blossom, bergamot

Heart notes: papyrus, pepper

Base notes: musk, ebony

Summer season

@billieeilishfragrances

With fresh notes of bergamot & apple blossom. evokes a feeling of freshness, ideal for hot weather. Notes of ebony and rosewood add a rich woody note expertly balanced by a subtle veil of velvety musk. Creates a captivating & long-wearing sillage on the skin, perfect for highlighting the sensuality on summer days.

For its part, the bottle retains a minimalist aesthetic. which Billie Eilish taught us and which coincides with the first version of this cologne in 2021: Billy’s favorite body parts, chest, neck and collarbone only now articulated against a black and metallic gray background.

In Spain, it is available from the online perfume and beauty shop Douglas in three versions (30 ml, 50 ml and 100 ml). However, we recommend investing in the 100ml version for the price €69.99. In fact, Douglas customer testimonials support this idea.

“Its scent is incredible and very long lasting. It smells like a mixture of flowers and palo santo, which is a joy. Worth spending the money on a large size,” explains a user online, and we couldn’t help but agree. .