Billy Porter blames Anna Wintour and Vogue cover starring Harry Styles

Billy Porter, known for being open about his homosexuality, criticized the editor of Vogue Anna Wintour, for taking advantage of the LGTBQI+ movement.

In 2020, Harry Styles was on the cover of a magazine to draw attention to the group, but he has never stated if he belongs to it and has been accused of doing so. queerbaiting at different times by Internet users.

In an interview with TelegraphPorter recently announced his discontent for choosing a singer watermelon sugar to make the group visible. The actor claimed that a few months before he appeared on the cover, Anna Wintour asked him for advice about the topic.

“That bitch told me at the end: ‘¿¿How can we do better? And I was so surprised that I didn’t say what I had to say, ”he said. He then explained what he wanted to say:use your power like Vogue to raise the voices of the leaders of this agender fashion movement… Six months later, Harry Styles is the first male on the cover.”

Porter pointed out that the responsibility does not fall on the former member One direction: “Harry Styles is not to blame turn out to be white, beautiful, straight and fit into the infrastructure like that … I blame those who decide what to publish.

previous reviews

“I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because it has to. I created the appearance (about non-binary fashion) and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a white straight man, in a dress on the cover for the first time,” she revealed in 2021, when the cover went viral.

“I don’t pull Harry Styles, but… He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s right. This it’s political to me. This is my life,” he continued to say a year ago.

Porter apologized

He later apologized for mentioning the artist’s name because the problem, he points out, is not the band’s singer. how it was but they “systems of oppression and the removal of people of color who contribute to the culture.”

“Sorry, Harry. I meant no harm. I’m gay. We love Harry. He’s amazing,” she added during an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

different positions

Although the actor does not focus on Harry Styles, there are people who also responsible for appropriation the struggle of the collective, when the artist never declared whether he was part of the collective.

However, he always stood up for it and uphold their rights publicly.