Billy Porter calls Anna Wintour a ‘bitch’ for Harry Styles Vogue cover

What you need to know: Actor Billy Porter once again criticized Harry Styles for allegedly obsessing over queerbaiting to get covers like the one he got in Vogue. But not only that, because he said that Anna Wintour was to blame. What?!

It was in a conversation with the media Telegraphwhere is Billy Porter, who recently said he might have to sell his house due to the actors’ strike in Hollywood, criticized the cover Vogue gave in 2020 to Harry Styles in their U.S. edition.

Harry Styles at the Met Gala 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter returned to the theme of the cover of Harry Styles in Vogue

In addition to appearing in the magazine, which has been edited by Anna Wintour since 1988, is already a great achievement. Harry Styles made history by being the first man to appear in a dress on the cover of Vogue.. Something that Billy Porter didn’t like at all.

While, Porter said he was the one who popularized the trend of men in dresses in Hollywood. and it caused a lot of conflict for him that Anna Wintour chose Harry Styles for the cover of Vogue, and not him, who is part of the LGBTQ + community.

He has already criticized her for appearing in a dress on the cover of a magazine.

“He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s right. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight all my life to get to a place where I could wear an Oscar dress and not get shot.. All you have to do is be white and straight.”he said in a chat with The Sunday Times.

After these words Billy had to apologize to Harry Styles on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.to whom he said that he did not intend to shoot the singer and that in fact the problem behind the dispute was deeper and more important.

Billy Porter harshly criticized Harry Styles and Anna Wintour for a happy cover

But it seems that two years later Billy Porter decided to revive the debate And in a somewhat unexpected way. And this is what the actor told The Telegraph that Harry Styles is straight (the singer has never publicly defined his sexuality) and that it’s Anna Wintour’s fault.

“It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he’s white, handsome, straight and fits in so well. That’s why he’s on the cover.”Porter said, assuring that Harry Styles is only pretending to be “non-binary” or using the persona of a queer person for his own convenience.

Billy Porter is an Emmy Award winner for Pose. Photo: FX

Actor calls Vogue editor ‘bitch’

“I do not like it. You are using my community or your people are using my community to elevate themselves. You didn’t have to sacrifice anything.”the actor mentioned Harry Styles, who, although he says he doesn’t like labels, has almost always been romantically involved with women.

But that wasn’t the most controversial, because a few months before the cover was released, He was approached by Anna Wintour for advice on how style pioneers have progressed in the LGBTQ+ community.. All so that in the end he put Stiles on the cover.

Anna Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue USA. Photo: Getty Images

“That bitch told me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so surprised that I didn’t say what I should have said.”, – mentioned Billy, who advised Anna to raise the voices of these pioneers through Vogue. Something that might not have been very clear to her.

There has already been a heated discussion on social media about what Billy Porter said.

Apparently the interview with Billy Porter went viral and on the internet people are already divided between you who want to characterize the actor as envious and misogynist, and those who believe that Billy told nothing but the truth about Anna Wintour and the cover of Harry Styles.

But also there are those who are surprised by Porter’s words about Wintour, Well, given that she is one of the most famous people in the fashion industry (she hosts the MET Gala, by the way), she must have thought about that before making such statements. Or what do you think?

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy at the MET Gala 2023. Photo: Getty Images

