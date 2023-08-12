Biprolife: The most effective nutritional supplement for preventing and adjunctively treating disease in your dog.

Biprolife is an all natural protein powder supplement for dogs that contains 39% protein, 18 amino acids, omega-3, omega-6, omega-7 and omega-9 to provide the essential nutrients that animals need to thrive. all stages. their lives by working with their health, fitness and diet.

The first thing to know is that it’s not magic, it’s nutrition. When the body has everything it needs, it is less susceptible to many pathologies. Thanks to its formula rich in amino acids and omega, Biprolife helps to prevent and/or improve the condition of various symptoms or pathologies.

What amino acids are included in the Biprolife formula and in what areas are they involved?

Aspartic acid: production and secretion of hormones, normal functioning nervous system. GLUTAMIC ACID: Plays an important role in cell growth and maintenance. It acts as a stimulant the immune system. Helps with Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, schizophrenia. GLYCINE: It is used by the body to build muscle tissue and repair damaged tissue. SERIN: Helps in production antibodies and immunoglobulinessential molecules to maintain a healthy immune system. THREONINE: involved in the production collagen and elastin; accelerates wound healing. Regulates digestion and strengthens the immune system, as it participates in the production of antibodies and the body is more resistant to infections. HISTIDINE: required for protein synthesis. TYROSINE: Improves blood circulation in the scalp, promoting Hair Growth. prevents various types respiratory allergy. ARGININE: involved in heart health, important in treatment heart diseases and in the treatment of wounds. ALANIN: It is necessary to build some strong and healthy muscles METIONINE: This is very important for a good nail and skin health. It is important to achieve good muscle performance. Avoid fat deposits in the arteries and in the liver. VALINE: Essential for new tissue growth and well-being. wound treatment. TRIPTOFAN: It is necessary for synthesis of melatonin, serotonin or vitamin B3 PHENYLALANINE: Effective for back pain, menstrual cramps, migraines, muscle pain, rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. It is also used in the treatment of antidepressants. ISOLEUCIN: involved in muscle recovery. Essential for the formation of hemoglobin. Helps muscle recovery after exercise. interferes with blood clotting. LEUCINE: Useful for preventing muscle loss, weight loss or during forced immobilization such as injury or recovery from surgery. LYSINE: Has antioxidant capacity and is a component of proteins. Therefore, it is necessary for building muscle mass, recovery from injuries and wounds, production of hormones, enzymes and antibodies. He is also involved in calcium absorption and stimulates the release of growth hormone. PROLINE: Involved in the production of collagen, which is essential for the repair, healing, and maintenance of various tissues such as muscles, connective tissue, and bones. In addition, he is part of ligaments and tendons. cysteine: involved in the increase antioxidant capacity organism and improvement of immune functions. Protects the liver and lymphatic system, protects the cardiovascular system, mainly to prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), reduce cardiovascular risk, control blood glucose levels, and reduce damage caused by cerebrovascular accidents.

In a word, Biprolife:

Helps the liver, kidneys and digestive system

Improves your pet’s skin and coat, giving them more shine and reducing shedding.

Works as an antioxidant, slowing down the aging process.

Helps the heart and circulatory system

Improves your pet’s bone and cartilage structure

Helps strengthen and repair muscles

Its formula is effective in improving the development of the nervous system and brain.

Strengthens the immune system, prevents diseases

What are you waiting for to learn about the health benefits of Biprolife for your dog?

