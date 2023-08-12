Bizzarup was chosen as one of the most influential artists in Hollywood.

Continuing my tour of Europe, strange It continues to receive international recognition. This time it was a magazine Diversitythe most famous publication in the entertainment industry in the United States, which chose him as one of the Hollywood’s Most Influential Young People of 2023. The Argentine producer puts together a roster that includes actresses, actors and singers, as well as Millie Alcock, India Amarthefio & Corey Milkchrist, Ethel Kane, Anna Cathcart, Jack Champion, Danny Lux, Jenna Davis & Amy Donald, Lily-Rose Depp, d4vd, Antonia Gentry & Felix Mallard, Glorilla, Ariana Greenblatt, Andrew Bart Feldman, Vinnie Hacker, Millie Alcock, Maya Hawke, Ice Spice & Samara Joy, Jwke, Kalii, Gabrielle Labelle, Sophia Lillis, Boman Martinez-Rid, Lukita Maxwell, Emma Myers, Armen Nahapetian, Sophie Nelisse & Sophie Thatcher, Jenna Ortega, Whitney Peake, Olivia Ponton, Bella Ramsey, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Renee Rapp, Bretman Rock, Manu Rios, Delaney Row, Talia Ryder, Jake Shane, Nia Sioux, Ali Skovby, Toozi, Lola Tung, Lexi Underwood And Bailey Zimmerman.

“Born Gonzalo Julian Conde in Argentina he is a 24 year old EDM producer behind the amazing and popular YouTube music saga: BZRP Music Sessions. These sessions have become a benchmark for up-and-coming Latin trap artists as well as major stars such as Shakira, Raw Alejandro. In 2023, Biza and Shakira’s Session #53 reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Bizarrap’s first major hit in the United States; and they both performed this session live in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the publication says about the Argentinean.

It should be noted that those responsible for selecting the artists with the greatest influence on young Americans were representatives of film, television, music and the digital world, who took into account the work of these referents in the last year and before. And the actors’ strike, which began in May last year, has put the Hollywood industry at a standstill. Meanwhile, Bizarrap’s big hit with Shakira came in early 2023, with both appearing on Fallon’s late-night show in mid-March.

Bizarrap with Shakira (Instagram)

On the other hand, the Argentine artist represented Federico Lauria Also, everyone knows that he was nominated for Best Artist of the Year for the magazine rolling stones in Spanish, the category in which he will compete with Bad Bunny, Rosalia, Shakira, Christian Nodal, Feyd, Fito Paez, Isle, Jorge Drexler, Juanes, Karol G. And Natalia Lafourcade. This is in addition to the recognition the magazine gave him. Time calling him one of the “leaders of the next generation”.

Producer Just Reached Global Top Chart Bulletin board and receive an award as the best music producer of the year in Tu Musica Urbano Awards. In addition, he has six nominations for Youth Awards 2023: Favorite streaming artist, new generation male, top beatmakers, best song for my ex: “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, Best Pop/Urban Song: “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, and Best Pop/Urban Collaboration with “Quevedo: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”.

Meanwhile, the artist continues the presentations started two months ago on the old continent as part of Quirky Live Tour, with whom he plays every Tuesday at one of the most important parties in Ibiza and with whom he performed for the first time at the MeoSudoEste festival in Portugal. A month ago, during his stay in Spain, the Argentine managed to attract attention no less Penelope Cruzwho took a series of photos of him and posted them on social media. “Come on, Biza, blow up the track for me!”– wrote the star Vicky Cristina Barcelona in an Instagram post in which he posted a carousel of four postcards with the Argentinean.

Keep reading:

GPS pleasures, bad bathroom date, Buddhism and 30 more definitions by Karina Mazzocco

Lolo and Evgenia, head coaches of Bailando, reveal their secrets: from changing the format to divisions and favorites

From networks to big stages: who is Yami Safdie, the singer who opens the concerts of Luis Miguel in Buenos Aires