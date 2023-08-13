Bono, Navas or De Gea? El Marid should replace Courtois!

After confirming the severity of the injury suffered by Thibault Courtois, Real Madrid would have already chosen a replacement for him.

These were difficult hours in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid are looking to replace Thibault Courtois after confirming he is suffering from a cruciate ligament injury.

However, the club, led by Florentino Perez, seems to be I would choose player who will fill the vacancy of Courtois. According to Brand, Yassin Bunu he would lead the Viking lineup to cover the goal.

The Moroccan international has the required experience to fill this position and will ready to negotiate his entrance to the Madrid team. However, Madrid are looking into his arrival in detail because Sevilla will put obstacles in the way. operation.

ESPN reported that the Sevilla president had already spoken to the head of the White House to discuss the value of the player. The red and whites would like to get more 30 million euros to sit down at the negotiating table with the Madridists.

However, Madrid are considering signing him because the Sevilla goalkeeper will play African Cup which will take place in early 2024. The latter would not have been well received by the meringue, as the Moroccan might have been lost before 13 matches with the team.

In this scenario, Madrid will have to make a quick decision because time is against them. In addition, the goalkeeper must other offers on the table.

Courtois Job Alternatives

Despite the fact that Madrid would not give up so quickly and would put everything on Bono, White has alternatives, according to ESPN. Spanish David De Gea And Kepa Arrizabalaga These would be the options that could be taken into account if the Sevilla goalkeeper was not given a contract.

According to El Chiringuito, current White House goaltending coach Luis Llopis would love to have Kepa. Llopis had already worked with Kepa when the Spaniard was in Athletic Clubso know your abilities.

If registered, the 28-year-old Spaniard will go on loan from Chelsea.

On the other hand, Madrid manage options for De Gea and Keylor Navas. The first option would be viable because they wouldn’t have to pay anything for their token. In addition, he has played in Champions League matches and played in a high-level league such as the Premier League.

Whereas Navas would be another good alternative. The Costa Rican has already donned a white shirt and knows what it means to play for Real Madrid. Keillor also has fans love Madridista would not refuse to return to the club with which he achieved fame.

Finally, there is the name of Guillermo Ochoa, who has always dreamed of playing in the White House.