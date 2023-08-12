“Boyish”, unisex casual men’s fashion.

Some call it tomboy while others bet on boyishbut both terms describe a masculine, casual and breathable aesthetic that brings the 70s back to the catwalks, to the street level and, above all, directly to the women’s wardrobe.

“Do not confuse tomboy with a tomboy, but with a purely masculine style,” explains EFE Manuel Garcia Madrid, director of the firm of the same name, a benchmark for modern tailoring across the country and a frequenter of fashion weeks.

Yellow aviator-style glasses, wide-shouldered suits with flowing patterns, multicolored scarves around the neck, or a feverish desire for shoes and loafers paired with white socks are some of the features that reflect the trend driven by Tom Ford and Proenza Schouler, as well as ERL. , Balenciaga or Fendi, among others.

“Boyish” men’s fashion in casual and unisex style. Photo: EFE/Sebastian Moreira

Supermodels such as Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have eschewed tight and tight fit for light, loose clothing with an extremely masculine look, recreating Julia Roberts’ iconic poses in baggy men’s suits with white socks and dark loafers.

Garcia Madrid admits he is receiving “requests from clients who are looking for suits with a more masculine look, without shapes or clear construction,” he notes. While he elaborates that the trend is still difficult for the Spanish public, he admits that he is getting more requests “for bell-bottoms or something wider and wider lapels.”

This pattern of style is also being demonstrated by content creators recreating the Gucci aesthetic and by Tom Ford, led by American designer Ford until 2021 and second only two months ago. which turned these style features into a hallmark of his creations.

Only two days have passed since the opening of the Pitti Uomo fashion week in Florence, where men’s fashion trends will be presented until June 20th. There is a common denominator among his assistants of both sexes, this aesthetic that also saves things like ties.

ERL, led by Eli Russell Linnetz, introduced colorful shirts with large lapels in this context. Meanwhile, in New York’s off-season collections, names like Gabriela Hurst, Proenza Schuler and Brandon Maxwell opted for loose-fitting women’s suits with white tank tops.

Among the accessories, which are less in the male universe, stand out, in addition to lattice ties and bright colors, sunglasses that bring retro seventies style, in the shape of aviators and in lighter and tortoiseshell colors.

“This summer, we’re returning to the 70s with boho-inspired sunglasses, looking for large frames, square shapes and warm colors that help convey this popular decade,” says Vania Marquez, Head of Style and Product at Sunglass Hut Iberia, a firm , which perceives the increase of this type of parts.

In terms of footwear, masculine-cut shoes paired with white socks take center stage, as evidenced by the latest bets from the iconic Doctor Martens firm, distinguished by its waxed boots, which now complements this trend by betting on footwear, for which it also presents an extensive Spanish Camper catalog.

This unisex model with the Junction model with interchangeable color toe is part of a trend that firms like Miu Miu or Valentino continue to bet on the catwalk after several seasons.