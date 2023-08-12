Bread for Today: The Bicycle Thief

bike thief

Filming year: 1948

Directed by: Vittorio De Sica

Cast: Lamberto Maggiorani, Enzo Staiola, Lianella Carell, Gino Saltamerenda.

Soundtrack: Alessandro Cicognini

Good cinema knows no borders, but there are countries that contribute much more than others. Italy, for example, left a legacy of the seventh art of great cinematographers: gentlemen, beauties, glamour… Mastroianni, Vittorio Gassman, Sophia Loren, Monica Belucci; Passolini, Fellini or Begnini. To understand the influence of Italian cinema, a detail: the photojournalist is known as Paparazzi, because Paparazzo is the name of one of them in Fellini’s masterpiece La Dolce Vita. However, in these turbulent times, there’s nothing quite like an anti-hero film, less glamorous than a plate of chickpeas, but extremely relevant despite being almost eighty years old.

So little glamour, since there was only one professional in the entire team of directors and actors: Vittorio Da Sica. Director. The rest of the cast of Ladrón de Bicicletas are just amateurs, street people who are suggested by someone to make a film about hopeless workers, street thieves and their teeth in order to survive. They don’t need a lot of introspection work…

Because it’s the Bicycle Thief; bread for today and tomorrow, we will survive hunger, poverty to be driven from our homes, incomes that do not come in and payments that do not wait, the bad luck of the losers, the urban tragedy of every day. The coldness of people and cities, large or small, where people have enough to survive to worry about their neighbors. If you need to steal a bike to give it away and bring some dignity to a home with dependent children, it’s stolen, and God forgive us.

It has neither the glamor of Anita Ekberg bathing in the Trevi Fountain, nor the elegance of Vittorio Gassman in The Family, nor the tenderness of the soldiers who died during the war in the Mediterranean, which has nostalgia for Cinema Paradiso, or the immeasurable character of Benini in the film Life beautiful.” The only drop of tenderness is that which is inspired by a forever broken man crying helplessly to support his children. This falls short of the colossal photo essays of The Great Beauty, with which Paolo Sorrentino claims to be the great transalpine and perhaps European director of our time.

But this is not necessary: ​​it is damp, hard and straight to the inside. A cinematic slap that shows not the most touristy Rome, but the shabby apartments in Trastevere, which today have become a lure for moviegoers visiting the Eternal City, as they are close to a chaotic and huge market in that in one kiosk you will find sunglasses. in another tractors and in the third toilet paper.

Don’t expect to have a good time, but don’t miss Bicycle Thief. The undersigned knows that this speaks volumes in a country that, for example, offered the world the Spaghetti Westen genre, or names such as La Strada or Roma, the open city, and others. But we are talking about the best Italian film of all time. Cinema and survival in its purest form, with a capital letter.

