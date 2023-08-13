Brian Cox leads a protest against AI actors in London

Carrying banners from the British Actors Guild Equity, they expressed solidarity with their US union counterpart, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). Photo: EFE – ANDY RAIN

Scot Brian Cox, hero z “Inheritance”, demonstrated on Friday along with hundreds of other British actors in central London to support their American colleagues’ strike against pay cuts and the threat of artificial intelligence.

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Harry Potter), Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter in Marvel movies) and Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) also attended the rally in Leicester Square , a district of the capital with the most characteristic cinemas.

With the flags of the British Actors’ Union rightexpressed solidarity with their American union counterpart, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA).

More than 160,000 American film and television actors went on strike last week, joining a movement launched weeks ago by screenwriters.

Thanks to this strike, unprecedented in hollywood for more than 60 years, they have sought to denounce the fall in wages in the era of the so-called streaming and the threat artificial intelligence (AI) poses to their jobs.

In London, Cox, 77, who plays media mogul Logan Roy in the hit HBO series “Inheritance”told AFP that the use of AI in the film industry is a “very serious” threat that needs to be stopped.

“We are coming down a terrible slope (…) because our image (on the screen) is very strong and they can take these pictures and they do with us what they want.” he explained to the producers.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to do that. We will stop it,” he added.