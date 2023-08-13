Brian Randall, boyfriend of Sandra Bullock, dies at 57: he had ALS

American actress Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend Brian Randall has died at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This was reported on Monday by the American magazine People, which shared a family statement about the death of a man.

“It is with great sadness that we share the fact that Brian Randall passed away peacefully on August 5 after a three-year battle against the Commonwealth,” the text begins.

“Bryan decided from the start to keep his (battle) a secret, and we, who care about him, did our best to fulfill his request,” he added.

“We are immensely grateful to the doctors who traveled with us and the wonderful nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their families to be with ours. For the time being, we are asking for privacy to grieve and cope with not being able to say goodbye to Brian. “, closed.

Relatives of the deceased asked for donations to an association that fights ALS and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Bullock and Randall dated for eight years, and they first saw each other when he was doing a photo shoot for his son Louis.

Both confirmed courtship a year later.

His first public appearance was at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

“I found the love of my life. We have two wonderful children.

This is the best thing I have ever had, ”said the actress.

He added: “I have a partner who is very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me… I’m stubborn, but sometimes I need to sit down and listen and say, “You mean different things, but we mean exactly the same thing.”