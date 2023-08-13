British military may start recruiting autistic soldiers

A senior member of the British Ministry of Defense said a broader roster of candidates would help fill the skills gap.

Andrew Merrison, Undersecretary of State for Defence, Veterans and Military Families, said the Armed Forces are considering hiring more seniors and neurodiversity to broaden the range of skills within the force, reports The Financial Times.

Merrison stressed that due to the tightness of the national labor market, “there are bottlenecks where things are quite serious,” so he believes that the Armed Forces should take a more flexible approach in terms of recruiting and retaining personnel again.

Also, as the military becomes a more skill-based organization with a growing focus on cyber prowess, it must “spread the net wider” to hire more “neurodiverse” people.

Given that neurodiverse people with dyslexia and dyspraxia are already serving in the UK military, Murrison suggests exploring the possibility of recruiting people with autism, Asperger’s and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, who may “to have skills and qualities that other people do not have”.

Merrison also suggested the possibility of extending the working life of older employees, explaining this by the fact that “There are no philosophical barriers to raising the retirement age”.

In June, a government report concluded that the British army was having difficulty attracting tech-savvy recruits, undermining the country’s ability to fight on modern battlefields.

In January the Minister of Defense Ben Wallaceacknowledged that the UK is far behind militarily from its partners, as its Armed Forces “devastated and underfunded”.

According to statistics from the UK Department of Defense Headquarters, “the total strength of the full-time British armed forces (trained and untrained) on 1 April 2023 was 152 400“people. The number of troops in permanent formation was 133 570.

Report prepared by the entrepreneur Rick Heythornthwaiteshows that low pay, inadequate living conditions, rigid career structure, lack of diversity, and pressure on military families have led to low morale, high turnover, and poor recruitment.