Britney Spears ditched Botox for good

Britney Spears has given up on Botox.

The 41-year-old pop star used to have injections that improved her appearance by relaxing the wrinkle-causing muscles, but said she turned to Sio’s beauty salons after claiming Botox made her look beat up.

Speaking in a video uploaded to Instagram, he commented:

“I had Botox and I wasn’t too happy about it because it made my forehead swell and therefore the heaviness of my eyelids drooped and it literally looked like someone had hit me and I was crying so lots of money to look like someone hit you in the first two weeks… what’s the point?

The publication continued with the kindness of Sio:

“So I found this thing from Sio, and to be honest, it’s really good because it’s like putty and it sticks. He just raises my eyebrow without all those needles and costs. Maybe they just use too much botox and make your eyes look downcast and literally look like someone hit you. Pay four thousand dollars? It doesn’t make any sense at all. yes my friends yes’.

Britney also revealed that she has had lip surgery in the past and that she prefers doctors in New York and Los Angeles.

On her Instagram, she wrote:

“Okay… I have a big forehead and I really need bangs, but sometimes I feel like I can’t see with bangs! I am sharing this because it really works. Also many times these so-called “top doctors” have used Botox in incredible ways. Never again in Los Angeles. The first time I got lips done in New York. Not at all like in Los Angeles… so subtle, it was amazing! !!! This place had all wood floors and they were damp.

Britney continued:

“Probably 10-15 years I didn’t do my job properly, but what about those moments when one eyebrow is raised and the other is lowered?” 2 weeks. My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh, but I would like to see what they would do if someone did this to their face. Okay… so maybe in a movie like “Just Go With It” where this girl’s eyebrows are messed up, it’s fun. But not in real life, when one eye is black and blue and much taller than the other.”

The singer continued her story:

“I cried, and then asked when it will pass? “Oh, just give him a week or two.” Sometimes the nerves act in this way and backfire, and I think, “Looks like someone hit me!” So, of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says it’s perfectly normal, and I said, “Then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?” and my friend’s sisters laughed. B*** BOTOX, this is terrible!!! Sio is incredible (sic).”