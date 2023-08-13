Britney Spears opens up about how Botox hurt her

In the past few hours, some claims by Britney Spears have gained traction where she commented that she used to use injections to improve her appearance and relax the muscles that cause wrinkles, but she recently said that she resorted to a different type of treatment because with Botox it seemed that they hit her.
“I had Botox and I wasn’t too happy about it because it made my forehead swollen and my eyelids drooped, it literally looked like someone had hit me and paid so much money to look like this, like someone hit you during the first two weeks. … What’s the point?
I have a big forehead and I really need bangs but I feel like sometimes I can’t see with bangs, I’m sharing this because it really works. Also many times these so-called “best doctors” do amazing Botox. Never again in Los Angeles. The first time I just put on lipstick in New York, which is very different from Los Angeles, ”she commented on the video on her Instagram account.
He said he was now choosing SiO, which is very good, and determined that it was putty that stuck. “It just lifts my forehead without all those needles and costs. Maybe they’re using too much Botox, which makes your eyes droop and look like someone hit you.”
