Britney Spears opens up about how Botox hurt her

In the past few hours, some claims by Britney Spears have gained traction where she commented that she used to use injections to improve her appearance and relax the muscles that cause wrinkles, but she recently said that she resorted to a different type of treatment because with Botox it seemed that they hit her.

“I had Botox and I wasn’t too happy about it because it made my forehead swollen and my eyelids drooped, it literally looked like someone had hit me and paid so much money to look like this, like someone hit you during the first two weeks. … What’s the point?