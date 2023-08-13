Bryce James: LeBron’s second son announces high school transition

Bryce James, the second son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, will play for Notre Dame High School. Sherman Oaks in California for the 2023-24 season.

Bryce announced this in his post. X (formerly known as Twitter). “Let’s do it”the 16-year-old wrote along with an image of him in his high school basketball uniform.

He played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon High School with his older brother Bronnie James, but is now moving to Notre Dame.

And also his father and his elder brother, Bryce appears to have the intention of making the jump to the NBA, and all indications are that he is now on the right track to do so..

In addition to the huge weight that the name of LeBron James has on his figure, the teenager has shown physical and athletic conditions that allow him to play at the highest level, and his career is followed with interest.

Given his talent, and despite the fact that he won’t be able to go to university until 2025, he already has offers from programs like Duquesne or USC, although it’s certainly too early to accept any of them.

Bryce is already taller than his brother Bronnie, he has just turned 16 and is estimated to be about 1.96 meters tall.and as he continues to grow, he is expected to develop the physique to be able to play as a small forward.

LeBron wants to play with his kids

In an interview with ESPN, LeBron James expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA: “I want to play with my son, I want to share the track with Bronnie”.

“Either on the same team, or playing against each other, in the same game, not defending, because he plays at the base, and I’m more of an inside player,” he explained.

And closed: “I would love a situation like Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr., that would be perfect.”father and son who shared the locker room of the MLB Seattle Mariners in 1990.

Recall that last month Bronnie rushed to hospital after cardiac arrest during practice on July 24th. According to TMZ, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance from the USC Galena Center around 9:26 a.m., and his condition was assessed as code 3.

Keep reading:

“We’re fine,” LeBron James says for the first time since his son Bronnie’s cardiac arrest.

Doctors talk about LeBron James’ son’s health post-discharge: ‘We’re encouraged by his reaction’

They show the sound of a desperate 911 call during a heart attack suffered by Bronnie James.