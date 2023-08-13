BTS’s Jungkook becomes first Korean artist to top Spotify’s global charts for 4 weeks in a row

BTS’s Jungkook continues to make Spotify history with his debut solo single!

Last month, Jungkook’s single “Seven” (featuring Latto) became the first song by a K-pop solo artist to debut at number 1 on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart. The song’s historic 24-hour debut also made Jungkook the first male artist from any country to surpass 15 million streams on the first day of a new song on Spotify, and only second overall behind Taylor Swift.

In the month since then, “Seven” has reigned supreme at the top of Spotify’s global charts, and this week, Jungkook set two impressive new records on the platform.

Jungkook became the first Korean artist in history to top the Spotify Global Top Songs daily chart for 28 consecutive days, as well as the first to top the weekly global chart for four consecutive weeks.

Also this week, “Seven” climbed once again on the official UK Singles Chart, reaching number 25 for the fourth consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to Jungkook on his historic achievement!

