BTS’s Jungkook has surpassed BLACKPINK on Spotify as follows

Event jungkook and his solo debut continue to reach all music venues around the world. And now the idol has surpassed the girl band BLACKPINK on the platform of Spotifybut also threatens to surpass his own group btssetting new records as a solo Kpop artist.

In the midst of the gigantic success of his single ‘Seven’ in collaboration with American rapper latinosJungkook surpassed BLACKPINK in the new monthly listener peak on Spotify.

With a new peak of 34.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, golden maknae may exceed the maximum BLACKPINK reached in his 7-year career (31.1 M) and was able to take third place out of girl group

as the kpop group with the highest monthly listener peak in the history of the streaming platform.

However, the idol’s listenership is expected to continue to increase and surpass the peak his group has reached. bts. However, it is still far away, as it exceeds 47 million. monthly listeners.

No doubt solo debut jungkook He has fallen behind in terms of success, so there is no doubt about the tremendous power that the Idol has inside kpop industry and music in general.