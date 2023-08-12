Bullying of Michael B. Jordan as a child

Michael B. Jordan had to put up with bullying when he was very young and in high school. still without certainty or certainty that he will be a famous actor, as he is today. However, that you suffer from bullying does not classify you as a “loser” throughout your life, and this has been demonstrated as today he is a very successful person and has a good film repertoire to his credit, especially known for being the main character saga “Creed”.

Michael B. Jordan reunited with a face from the past

It is very difficult for a person who has been bullied to forget the faces of those who made him go through these moments.. Michael B. Jordan is no exception. The artist found himself with a face from the past that constantly bothered him. This is Laurel, the host of the Morning Hustle program, whom he met on the red carpet of Credo III. He recognized her because the host stepped in to give a quick “interview”.

There are many twists and turns in life, and the host called her former classmate “a great movie star and director,” which may have shocked Jordan at the time due to the contrast of Laurel’s attitude compared to the past. So much so that the actor asked him, “Wasn’t I a mean boy?” From that moment on, the host became uneasy, pointing out that Michael was taking everything out of context, but he left it like that, and let the host ask him the questions that she wanted to ask.

Michael B. Jordan has already spoken about being bullied when he was in high school., and Lohr once mentioned it on an episode of The Undressing Room podcast. He stood next to Dominique Da Diva and talked about him and his relationship with Laurie Harvey. The fact is that the latter said that the actor was banal, something reinforced Laurel, indicating that his whole life was like that, and that, apparently, he had not changed, assuring that he knew him very well, since he studied with him. in New Jersey. “We made fun of him because his name is Michael Jordan, which he obviously isn’t, plus he always had his weird acting portrait photos. I have no idea who would do something like that,” the host was heard to say, the words that Jordan had heard and which she later used against her “old friend” in the middle of the red carpet. In fact, there are videos about it that we can find on all social networks.