Bündchen and Lima return their wings; grace Victoria’s Secret ad campaign – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- Victoria’s Secret has brought back some of its most famous models. Gisele Bundchen, Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell and Candice Swanepoelfor the campaign of her new collection The Icon from Victoria’s Secret.

The three models, with the exception of Campbell, were known as Victoria’s Secret Angels before the lingerie company underwent a major rebrand and overhaul in 2020 after various controversies.

Brazilian, Adriana Lima previously returned to the American firm. for a fragrance campaign earlier this year after officially leaving the company in 2018. For their part, Bündchen and Campbell have not worked with the lingerie brand since 2005.

Other models that also participate in the advertising campaign: Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Sui He and Adut Akech; where they wear the collection that was launched yesterday.

In addition, Victoria’s Secret announced that “selected talents of the campaign” will take part in the Victoria’s Secret World Tour, due to air on Amazon on September 26 along with a documentary of Doja Cat’s performance.

The collection includes measurements that they range from 32A to 44DDD and from XS to XXL in neutral tones as well as fun hues like pink and dark green.

According to the brand, the bra “uses a first-of-its-kind push-up and molding technology that is tailored to enhance the wearer’s natural shape,” also includes convertible straps, and a signature lace pattern “that disappears under clothing.” “.