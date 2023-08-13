Calvin Harris and Sam Smith make their music video debuts

The song is Harris and Smith’s third collaboration.

Calvin Harris AND Sam Smith released a video for their new collaboration “Desire”.

The song was released last month and peaked at number six on the Billboard US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The song features a thumping beat with the chorus of the anthem, “You are my wish, oh / And just the thought of you keeps me awake / You take me higher, oh / Take me”, apt to the dance floor.

An accompanying video has since been released showing a group of racers driving around while Smith sings and poses around the race car.

“Desire” is Harris and Smith’s third collaborative album after “Promises” and “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” from Smith’s last album “Gloria”.

Following the release of their collaborative album, “Desire” debuted in the UK Top 20, peaking at number 12 and amassing over 18 million streams worldwide.

The track comes right after “Miracle”, Harris’ collaborative single Ellie Goulding . Inspired by 90s trance music, the track is the couple’s third collaborative duet after 2012’s “I Need Your Love” and 2014’s “Outside”. Harris mocked the song in January by sharing a photo of himself and Goulding in the studio. .

The track peaked at number one on the UK Singles and Dance Charts, spending eight weeks there, followed by 16 weeks in the top three of the OCC.

Smith earned total five nominations at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards . They earned nominations for Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

The singer also presented the song on the Barbie soundtrack titled “Man I Am” . The piece follows the point of view of all the actors who play Ken in the film.