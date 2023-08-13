Cameron Diaz gave up acting at 50 to spend time with her daughter: She loves being a mom

Actress Cameron Diaz will say goodbye to acting after filming her latest production, trying to spend time with her daughter.

Cameron Diaz is a cult Hollywood actress. The star of “Charlie’s Angels” has long been one of the most popular artists of the medium. However, after a long professional career, it seems that he will now say goodbye to the profession after filming his latest project.

Although it’s not the first time Cameroon takes a break from movies or series (because in July 2017 she mentioned that she was tired of traveling and filming, making a radical decision in March 2018 to confirm her retirement), this time according to international media.

On the retirement of Cameron Diaz

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the actress the hero of “The Mask”she indicated that she planned to graduate permanently to devote time to her daughter, who she had at 47, as she spends most of her time on “Back in Action”, her last job.

“These consecutive 10-hour days were too much for her and she hates being away from her daughter. Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world,” she said of her retirement. Cameron Diaz.

What does husband Cameron Diaz think about his decision?

Benji Madden it’s my husband’s name Cameron DiazThe two got married in 2015 and became parents in 2019. However, given the news of her possible retirement from acting, he will support her.

This is because a source close to the actress said that the singer appreciates the career of his beloved, but watching her spend so many hours on the recording set was “a lot” for him. According to the information, the artist was able to see her family during the shoot, but she did not have the same feeling when she was with them.

“While he may have seen his family while filming (Back in Action), it’s just not the same.”