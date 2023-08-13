Can Sergio Ramos really become a NEW SUBSCRIBER for Club America?

If materialized, America will make one of the best signings in its history.

When everything indicated that the transfer market for “America” ​​was over, the possible loss of some elements, This brought the Azulcrema directive back into the fray for possible reinforcements.

Before the imminent departure of the Mexican defender Nestor Araujo joins AEK Athensthe search for a central defender of the hierarchy began within a few weeks.

Some of the possible named options Cesar Montesfrom Espanyol de Barcelona; and Nino, a Brazilian defender from Fluminense who is fully trusted by strategist André Jardin.

However, recently there has been a name that has excited all cream-blue fans, namely that, according to various sources, The Eagles would show interest in Spaniard Sergio Ramos. and they would even have already contacted their environment to find out.

Possible strengthening of Sergio Ramos in Club America

For the moment, the Spanish centre-back will be without a contract with the team, so his arrival could be facilitated even if this is done. America will have to fight for his signing with a team from the MLS and another from Arabia. If this happens, there is no doubt that it will be one of the best additions in the history of the club.