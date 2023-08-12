Can we fight depression with brain rhythm?

Alex Ramirez. | depression This is a psychiatric pathology characterized by the constant presence of a sad and empty mood. It is associated with pronounced cognitive and physical symptoms.

cognitive manifestations These include problems with memory and concentration, low self-esteem and the presence of unmotivated feelings of guilt. physical symptoms are tachycardia, nausea, sweating, abdominal pain, muscle and joint pain.

The term depression is generic. From a medical point of view, there are several Guys:

major depressive disorder

dysthymic disorder

Bipolar disorder

postpartum depressive disorder

kindness It is good for mental and physical health. Actually, scientists from Ohio State University found that depressed people see improvement in symptoms when they do good deeds towards others.

Causes of depression

Three factors contribute to depression:

Biological factors: the disorder is usually the result of disturbances in hormones, the immune system, and neurotransmitters, especially serotonin.

Social and psychological factors: in some situations, separation, family conflicts, job changes, the city, and friendships can pave the way for illness.

scientists Johns Hopkins Medicines opened special intestinal immune cell which affects the intestinal microbiota. The latter, in turn, can to interact with brain functions associated with stress-induced disorders such as depression.

depression and brain rhythm

researchers from the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University and the University of Szeged (Hungary) found that recover certain signals in the area of ​​the brain that processes odors, counteracts depression.

He studypublished in Neuronfocuses attention on neurons that emit electrical signals to transfer information. In recent years it has come to conclusion that effective communication between brain regions is possible if neurons alternate periods of silence with periods of activity.

One of those rhythms, known as “gamma”, repeats approximately 30 or more times per second and is an important temporal pattern for encoding complex information, including hypothetical emotions. Although the causes are still unknown, depression has been observed to cause changes in brain vibrations. gamma rhythm.

In addition, the disease appears to affect areas of the brain that control smell and which are also associated with emotions. These areas include the olfactory bulb adjacent to the nasal cavity, which is considered the source and driver of gamma oscillations in the brain.

Studying

According to an earlier theory, depression does not occur at the level of the olfactory bulb, but is initiated changes in their gamma patterns access to other brain targets.

booty olfactory bulb is an ancient animal model for disease, but it is strategy it causes structural damage that may prevent scientists from understanding the mechanisms of the disorder.

To overcome this shortcoming, the team developed reverse method from a single strand of engineered DNA encapsulated in a harmless virus. This is when introduced into neurons olfactory bulbs of mice, triggers the construction of certain receptor proteins on cell surfaces.

This allowed researchers to introduce rodents medicine which, although spread throughout the body, only turned off the neurons in the olfactory bulb. In this way it was possible interrupt selectively and reversibly communication between brain regions associated with the olfactory bulb.

chronic suppression Olfactory signals and the gamma rhythm “cancelled” the symptoms of depression not only during the operation, but also in the following days. The discovery bodes well, but more information is needed.