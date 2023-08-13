Can you really lengthen your penis?

He penis It is an organ with a dual function: a route for the expulsion of urine and a reproductive system. And its size has always been one of the most discussed topics.





But the reality is that race and country of origin are factors that greatly influence its size.

While in Spain the average erection length is 13.85 cm.other countries around us are superior to us, such as Italy, reaching 15.35 cm.

France (15.74 cm) and the Netherlands (15.87 cm) are the European countries with the average size of the largest erect penis in the old continent.





And just as many women resort to aesthetic interventions to increase the volume of their breasts, men also resort to surgery to “gain” a few centimeters of the penis.

Is penis enlargement a myth?

Well, the most real answer to the desire of many men is that “penis enlargement is a myth.”

There is no operation that actually lengthens or thickens the penis.

Urologist explains it “Health Guides” Javier Romero Oterofrom Roc Clinic.





“Any operation performed on the penis can damage it and cause it to become dysfunctional in the sexual area. For this reason it is not possible to add thickness or lengthen it Really, unless a penile prosthesis is inserted inside it.”

This is an increasingly sought after intervention that aims to “get the most out of the existing penis, which can be done by cutting the suspensory ligament, lowering the attachment or birth of the scrotum, and removing the suprapubic fat”; .

And what can be achieved like this improve the appearance of the penis at rest essential. But in an erection, the doctor emphasizes, it is very difficult to achieve good results.

“The thickening of the penis is very dangerous, the skin of the penis must be able to slide over Buck’s fascia. With the introduction of these substances, thickening occurs in this space, which prevents the skin from sliding properly and can lead to loss of functionality.

Since the dawn of man, greater masculinity and better relationships have always been associated with a bigger penis. Javier Romero Otero ROC Clinic Urologist

Causes of penis enlargement

There are the following reasons for penis lengthening:

microphalosomy which is known as a micropenis (which is considered if the length of the erection is less than 7 centimeters).

Disease.

“There are patients who suffer micropenis from birth due to congenital diseases, or who have lost it partially or completely due to tumors, infections, injuries … In all these cases, surgery is clearly indicated to try to correct this, ”Romero-Otero points out to this portal.

Also for obesity:

“In cases of severe obesity, in which the penis is immersed in suprapubic fat, I would be & rdquo ; too.

But if we focus on those people who have a normal penis and want to improve it aesthetically, it is very important to make an individual assessment, talk to them and explain to them in their particular case how they can make their appearance and what their expectations should be.

How is the postoperative period?

A lot depends on intervention.

“If we do a tummy tuck, then this is a difficult and long postoperative period;

If you have liposuction or scrotoplasty, it’s much easier.

Substance injections are given on an outpatient basis and you feel good the next day.”

Very large penises can end up suffering from erectile dysfunction Javier Romero Otero Urologist

Size matters?

It has always been believed that the larger the size, the greater the sexual pleasure.

“For as long as humans have existed, greater masculinity and better relationships have always been associated with a bigger penis.” But not only the length and thickness of the manly penis affects, but also the couple.

A study conducted by the University of California in collaboration with the University of New Mexico found that for women, the ideal size of the male reproductive organ is 16.3 centimeters long and 12.7 centimeters in circumference. One size above average.

But the specialist clarifies that “relationship satisfaction does not depend on size. Shown, that confidentiality and rapport with the couple, complicity, is essential.”

“People don’t know that in many cases, very large penises can end up suffering from erectile dysfunction, or the inability to maintain an erection from a very early age. The penis is so big that no matter how much blood gets into it, it cannot fill up and clog the veins so that blood does not flow out and an erection occurs, so be careful what you wish for.”

Is it possible to increase the member in a natural way?

On the Internet, we find many methods that promise to lengthen and thicken the penis in a few days. One of them is exercise. masturbate. With the help of massage and certain movements (which require great perseverance), it was possible to increase the size of the organ.

Another of the most famous is penis extenders. For Romero-Otero, this really works, although only for certain patients, such as Peyronie’s disease (fibrosis) or micropenis.

“You can gain an average of two centimeters, but you have to know how to use them: never sleep, at least 4-6 hours a day and with the program.”