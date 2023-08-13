Cannabis Basics: All About Cannabinoids

cannabinoids are a class of chemical compounds that activate the body’s cannabinoid receptors, proteins that allow these substances to interact with cellular metabolism.

These receptors are located in endocannabinoid system, which acts in the regulation and balance of a number of physiological processes in our body. Term cannabinoids often used to refer to phytocannabinoidsthat is, compounds found in plants of the genus Cannabis.

Plants of the Cannabis genus (sativa, indica, and ruderalis) are not the only ones to contain phytocannabinoids, but they do have the highest concentrations of these compounds. They are formed in the stems and flowers of these plants.

Cannabinoid types, history and uses

Like terpenes and flavonoids, cannabinoids provide the therapeutic and psychoactive effects of the plant. You probably know the most famous: TGK And CBD, but there are many more. So far they’ve found more than 100 types cannabinoids in hemp. And it hasn’t been long since the first of them, THC, was discovered by science.

In 1964 the Israelis Rafael Meshulam he isolated this substance and used it as an ingredient in a cake. Then I gave a few pieces to friends and just watched. Some burst out laughing, one woman had a momentary panic attack, and another sat in a chair and lost her thoughts. The experiment proved it: it is this substance that is responsible for many of the effects of cannabis.

Since then, science has come a long way in the study of plants. Not only were other types of cannabinoids discovered, but ours as well. endocannabinoidscharacteristic of man. This first step of Meshulam contributed to research and led to the discovery endocannabinoid systemwhich has CB1 and CB2 receptors distributed throughout our body.

cannabinoid receptors They are distributed throughout the body and are part of the endocannabinoid system that regulates physiological processes such as appetite, pain, mood and memory. They are G-protein coupled receptors, meaning they belong to a large family of transmembrane receptors that capture extracellular signals. These receptors They work like locks and can only be opened with keys: cannabinoids and endocannabinoids.

Types of cannabinoids: cannabinoid acids and cannabinoids

The most well-known types of cannabinoids, such as CBD and THC, are produced in the Cannabis genus in the form of an acid.

That is, it is actually CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) and THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid). These acids are converted to CBD and THC when activated by heat or decomposition in a process called decarboxylation.

What are the main effects of cannabinoids?

The use of cannabinoid-based products can cause a wide range of effects that depend on the type of cannabinoid, the product and method of consumption, the concentration of the substance and many other variables. There is a well-known psychotropic effect of THC, as well as effects such as reducing chronic pain, nausea, anxiety, and other symptoms.

Each cannabinoid has its own therapeutic effect: analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, etc. And it is the proportion of these cannabinoids, which is different in each variety of cannabis, that determines its psychoactive and pharmacological effects. Of course, it also varies depending on other factors such as the soil and climate of the growing area.

The most famous cannabinoids

THC and CBD, as we have said, are the most well-known types of cannabinoids. We’ll talk a little about them later, but introduce others (it’s estimated that there are more than 50 species).

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol): Known for its psychotropic effects, THC, one of the most abundant compounds in cannabis, has many other characteristics. It also acts as an anxiolytic, anti-inflammatory, immunosuppressant, antiviral, hypotensive, neuroprotective, appetite stimulant, antiemetic (reduces the urge to vomit), analgesic, sedative, anticonvulsant, anticancer, neuroendocrine modulator, antipyretic, antioxidant and may even be used in the treatment of glaucoma. .

CBD (cannabidiol): As common as THC, CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not cause arousal. It has anxiolytic, immunosuppressive, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, antiemetic, sedative, anticonvulsant, antitumor, antioxidant, antispasmodic and antipsychotic effects.

CBG (cannabigerol): CBD and THC are made from this compound. However, in cannabis varieties, it goes almost unnoticed, as its concentration usually does not reach 1%. It has anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, sedative, antitumor effects, reduces intraocular pressure (i.e., helps in the treatment of glaucoma).

CBN (cannabinol): When THC is exposed to heat or increased amounts of oxygen, the compound is converted to CBN. This also happens when the plant ages. This cannabinoid has anti-inflammatory potential.

CBC (cannabichromene): This compound has therapeutic potential that neither THC nor CBD have: fungicidal and bactericidal. It also has sedative, hypotensive and anti-inflammatory effects.

THCV (tetrahydrocannabidivarin): It is a cannabinoid similar to THC, but not made in an acidic form. It has a shorter psychoactive effect and suppresses appetite, which may be useful in the fight against obesity. It can also help diabetic patients as it regulates blood sugar levels.

CBDV (cannabidivarin): This non-psychoactive cannabinoid has a similar structure to CBD. There are studies pointing to the antiepileptic effect of this cannabinoid. If proven, it could be used to prevent epileptic seizures and other forms of seizures.

THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid): This is the non-activated form of THC. It does not have psychotropic effects, but it does have neuroprotective properties (may help treat degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s) and anti-inflammatory properties (may help treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus).

CBDA (cannabidiolic acid): Just like THCA is an older form of THC, CBDA is an older acidic form of cannabidiol. Its action against inflammation and nausea is being investigated, as well as a possible inhibitory effect on the growth of cancer cells.

How to access cannabinoids?

In other countries, drugs based on cannabidiol and other cannabinoids have long been a reality. In Brazil, this is a recent novelty.

At the end of 2019, the National Sanitary Inspection Agency (Anvisa) changed some rules and allowed this type of product to be sold in Brazilian pharmacies, of course, provided that they have the approval of the agency. Prior to this, patients had to import medicines and only with permission from Anvisa in Brazil.

The process is in line with the Regulation of the Collegial Council (RDC) No. 327/2019, which establishes the requirements for the sale of cannabis products for medical purposes in Brazil. Its provisions came into force on March 10, 2020.

Where can I buy?

Products containing cannabinoids can only be sold in pharmacies and pharmacies. In addition, the purchase is only allowed upon presentation of a medical prescription. If you are being treated for any medical conditions that benefit from CBD, talk to your doctor.

If you need a second opinion, on this page you can fill out the registration form and make an appointment with a cannabis doctor in your desired specialty.

Conclusion

As we have seen throughout the article, the cannabinoid group goes beyond THC and CBD. The therapeutic effects of these components present in plants of the genus Cannabis can provide wellness and relief to patients with various types of conditions. In this regard, we hope that research is moving forward and that there is no prejudice on this issue.

Vía Cananbis e Saúde, translated and edited by El Planteo

Photo courtesy of Matca Films

