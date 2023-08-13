Cara Delevingne: Best Movies | G.K.

Cara Delevingne leaves no one indifferent. model And actress He has the ability to absorb all the attention wherever he sets foot, either due to his striking beauty or his exotic demeanor, always impressing anyone who sees or meets him for the first time.

After all, the name Cara Delevingne is one of the few that resonates with almost everyone who is a fan audiovisual Or fashion, an industry in which he has been active throughout his career. For example, as a model Cara Delevingne She has walked the runways for prestigious luxury brands such as Moschino, Jason Wu, Óscar de la Renta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Stella McCartney or Chanel, as well as the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In 2012 and 2014 she was British Fashion Awards Model of the Year and in 2013 was ranked fifth in the Top 50 Models.

And How actressher participation on the big screen and the small screen has gone so far, taking advantage of the already existing fame many times, that even in the series called “Planet of Sex” we could see how the model sacrifices orgasm for scientific research, and this is just one example of how Delevingne now you can quote. Here we will remember your vertex shares in movies.

Anna Karenina

Film debut Cara Delevingne It was in Anna Karenina in 2012, in the role of Princess Sorokina. In that moviewe know the story of the wife of the Russian emperor, embodied by Keira Knightley, when she gets into trouble with society because she obeys her instincts and starts an affair with the count.

London fields

Movie since 2018, in which Amber Heard plays a seductive woman who gets herself into the biggest trouble to save herself. And it lies in the fact that the main character has clairvoyant powers, thanks to which she knows that the person will be her killer, but in order to avoid this, she decides to fall in love with the suspects in love. Here we see Delevingne as Kat Talent. It should be noted that Johnny Depp also participates in the tape, long before the tragic outcome of his affair with Heard.

Paper cities

IN movie youthful in tone and perhaps less controversial than other roles in Delevingnein “Paper Towns” we can see her in the title role of a film that tells the love story of two young people, unknown at the beginning, but when they become neighbors and begin to experience some adventures together, they become inseparable until the character Delevingne she decides to disappear and create clues so they can find her.

fox Paper cities with Delevingne

suicide squad

In the suicide squad Cara Delevingne plays an Enchantress named June Moon, a villain in the form of a sorceress who practices dangerous black magic and joins the Suicide Squad with the promise to keep her evil side in check, which proves impossible and causes her to leave the team.

her scent

One of movies the last one with Cara Delevingne starring, accompanying the also talented Elisabeth Moss (who became famous for her role as Peggy in Mad Men) in a musical group where excess and instability are their daily bread until life borders on them to change.

Bonus: music videos

talk about performance from Cara Delevingne not to mention his participation in video clips it will be an incomplete job. And that’s what model It was also part of important productions in the industry. musicalbut without losing that somewhat strange and exotic stamp that distinguishes it Mode of action and appear in front of the camera. For this reason, we can see it in the videos of controversial artists like Die Antwoord, whose music videos have a reputation for being weird (even keeping you awake), and others like Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood, Ray Sremmurd’s Lit Like Bic, and Halsey’s Nightmare. .