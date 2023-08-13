Carlos Lajoy trains in Madrid ahead of the World Championships in Budapest.

Corrientes athlete Carlos Lajoy is in Madrid, Spain, with the rest of the Argentina athletics team, preparing for what will be his second appearance at the World Championships. The ecumenical event will be held from 19 to 27 August in Budapest (Hungary).

The Paso de los Libres native is enjoying an exceptional season, recently culminating in the South American Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil. There he won the gold medal with a jump of 2.23 meters, which earned him a ticket to the World Championships.

Carlos Lajoy will make his first presentation at the World Competition on Sunday 20 August. If he receives the appropriate classification and evaluation, he will be able to get into the final, which will take place on Tuesday, August 22.

The goal of the 32-year-old athlete in the Hungarian competition is to repeat the record of Argentina and jump 2.25 meters. It should be remembered that the person from Corrientes has already registered this brand. This was at the 2018 Odesura Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia.

Today, he is not far from repeating this feat. They are barely two centimeters apart.

In addition to the 2.23 jump in the Brazilian South American, in June of this year, Mario Paz Biruert also set this record at the Grand Prix in Cochabamba (Bolivia).

Very good performances in the first half of 2023, culminating in the dedication to the São Paulo Championship, have taken the libreno to the top of the South American rankings. So with the latest update released on August 8th, this is the best high jump in this part of the planet. In the world rankings, he surpasses the Brazilians Fernando Ferreira, Thiago Moura and Tales Federico Souza Silva.

highlight achievements

Argentinean Athletics Confederation President Daniel Sotto emphasized the “very positive” performance of the national athletes at the Senior South American Championships held in São Paulo, Brazil, and praised the classification of the 10 representatives for Budapest. World Cup.

“The overall result has been very positive. The participation of our team was very good. She received very high marks from her members, some confirmed their experience, others added as predictions,” Sotto said in an interview with Télam.

In the 53rd Senior South American Championships held in São Paulo from 28 to 30 July, Argentina finished third with six gold medals; four silvers and four bronzes; behind Colombia (7-10-9) and Brazil who finished first with a score of 19-15-10 and thus improved their performance in the 2021 Guayaquil Ecuador tournament in which they finished sixth with a gold medal , four silvers and six bronzes.

Gold medals were won by Germán Chiaravillo of Santa Fe, a finalist in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, in pole vault; Fedra Luna from Buenos Aires (1500 flat meters and 5000); Diego Lacamoire from Mar del Plata (1500 m²); Julián Molina of Entre Rios 3000m hurdles; and Carlos Lajoy of Corrientes in the high jump.

Silver medals went to Nazareno Sacia of Entre Rios, who won the gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in the shot put; Bruno de Genaro of San Luis (400m hurdles); Julián Molina (5000 meters) and Buenos Aires sprinter Elian Larregina (400 flat meters).

Bronze medals were won by Joaquin Gomez (hammer throw), Diana Ocampo (10,000 flat meters); Pedro Emmert, De Genaro, Julián Gaviola and Elian Larregina (4x400m relay); and Clara Macarena Baiocchi from Córdoba (3000 meters steeplechase).