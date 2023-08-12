Carmen Barbieri talked about her panic attacks and explained how she managed to overcome them

Carmen Barbieri was invited to a little right (El Trece, 17:00), the cycle they lead chinese lanis And Joaquin “Pollo” Alvarez this afternoon, Friday. There, the question is whether it is convenient or not to publicly talk about the health problems of every person, actress, presenter and director She talked about her own panic attacks. He described in detail the symptoms he had and how he managed to overcome them.

On the other hand, Carmen recalled that her son Federico Bal made public the information that he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March 2020, and considered that the attitude of the driver The rest of the world (El Trece, Sundays at 23:00) was correct. On the one hand, no one should spread any rumors, he said. On the other hand, he said, because these testimonies can be useful to those who find themselves in a similar situation.

“It used to be a shame to talk about any illness“Carmen responded when asked if the topic was taboo among the figures in the show’s medium.”But today, fortunately, people say itand for those who see us or hear us, this can be an encouragement to fight, this is a way to give them strength.

“I was the first to talk about panic. I remember I said this at Mirta Legrand’s table, and she said to me: “Are you afraid to go out, panic? With all my might!”

“But it was like that, with all the problems that I had, with Santiago (Bal), who was dying, I gave up when everything was normal, when we had a job and everything was barbaric. I dropped my hands and, of course, my protection is down. So I had a panic attack when El Vasco (Lecuna), Georgina Barbarossa’s husband, died,” Barbieri added.

“I’m very close to Georgina, I’m almost a sister, I’m part of the family,” he said. “And I loved Vasco and he loved me. A week before his death, we were together… He always made me laugh. Basque.”

Carmen later remembered that when El Vasco died, she was at Georgina’s house before going to the wake, and it was there that she experienced her first panic attack. “I cried more than Georgina and I broke down,” he recalled. My throat caught. I felt like I was dying. I said I couldn’t go to the wake. I think it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Carmen Barbieri: “I couldn’t wash myself because I felt like I was dying”

“The next day, Santiago (Bal) took me to a psychiatrist to see what I had. He told me he was panicking“Carmen told and told in detail what she felt then. “You can’t cross the street,” she said. You are on an avenue and you feel that cars are approaching you. He gets out of it step by step… In small steps, as they say: you get to the elevator of your house and must return. After that, you can go down … I did so.

“I couldn’t swim alone Carmen said. I was swimming and Santiago had to be at the door, with the door open, because I felt like I was dying. Man experiences the feeling of death all the time. This is hidden depression.“.

Carmen Barbieri assured that a panic attack “is what comes from”. “But you need to see a professional, you don’t need to be treated alone,” he warned. You need to see a psychiatrist because he can heal you. They gave me a lot of pills and then they kept taking them“.

Carmen Barbieri in Poco correctos, a series directed by Pollo Alvarez and Chino Leunis for El Trece.

To portray what panic is, Carmen said: “It’s like watching TV and feeling like you’re being eaten by a lion.. If you’re in the jungle and you’re afraid of being eaten by a lion, that’s one thing. But in a panic attack, you have this fear when you sit at home and watch TV, for example. Panic is more of a mental illness than a physical one and you need to see a professional.”

Carmen Barbieri later mentioned position taken by Federico Bal when he was sick. “Fede was one of the first people to say ‘I have cancer’ and he told me what was happening to him, that he was going to start treatment, that when his father (Santiago Bal) was being treated he thought his father had come before army to fight to defeat the tumor, and they succeeded.

“Fede filmed how he tells all this, and made a post. I thought it was great that he decided to speak out, something Santiago had a hard time talking about his 18 cancer surgeries. He said, “They can’t with me.” ‘. And they couldn’t, because Santiago didn’t die of cancer, he died of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) from smoking so much.”

