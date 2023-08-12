Caroline de Bourbon-Sicily is the most desirable princess in the world? | Vanity Fair

Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, known as “Caroline”, is a member of the Spanish branch of the Bourbons that ruled southern Italy and Sicily for over a century. His parents are the Duchess and Duke of Castro, Princess Camila and Prince Carlos de Bourbon of the Two Sicilies, head of the royal house.

Born in Rome in 2003, the princess belongs to the high society and lives between Paris, Monte Carlo and Rome, the three most glamorous Europe. Maria Carolina loves animals and nature, and the official website of the Royal House states that she is an ambassador for the Passion Sea project, a non-profit organization dedicated to ocean conservation. An accomplished linguist, she is fluent in six languages ​​(English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian) and has studied at Harvard and the International University of Monte Carlo, as well as London’s Istituto Marangoni.

The sisters at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Stefan Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

Carolina is a great athlete and performer, she even appeared on the big screen in a cameo in Grace of Monaco 2014 starring Nicole Kidman as the princess. A fashion enthusiast, she has collaborated with Chopard and worked for Louis Vuitton and Pucci, as well as honing her skills as a designer. influencers in social networks. The statuesque blonde has 115,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares snaps of her travels, red carpet appearances and her beloved pets.

She also finds success on TikTok with her younger sister, Princess Maria Chiara, dancing and doing fun fashion sketches. To talk to Tatler In a June 2022 edition of her ambitions on the platform, the princess said she sees the potential for TikTok as a space to express “important messages like fighting gender inequality, racism or climate change.”