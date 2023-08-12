Casey Affleck, Ben’s Conflicted and Talented Little Brother: Oscar, Accusations of Sexual Abuse and Alcoholism

Casey Affleck at Cannes May 25, 2022. Source: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

The first thing among the applause was her brother Ben’s kiss. Then he walks slowly to the stage, his long hair tied in a messy ponytail and a beard, also long, typical of the style he recorded in his first job as a director, when he directed his friend Joaquin Phoenix in a mockumentary I’m still here (2010). So Casey Fleck He took the microphone, half-shy and nervous, to thank Denzel Washington in a broken voice, one of the people he believed had taught him how to act and who was nominated with him for the Academy Award for Best Actor at that 2017 award.

it was for Manchester by the seaKenneth Lonergan’s drama he made the year before and which had a lot to do with his own story where the spirit of alcoholism haunted him from an early age. He also gave special thanks to Matt Damon, the producer of the film, for giving him a chance and his parents for believing in him. At the end of the speech, she told Ben that she loved him. The creative and friendly duo between Damon and his big brother was essential to victory that night.

Born August 12, 1975 as Caleb Casey McGuire Affleck-Bold in Falmouth, Massachusetts. His mother was an elementary school teacher with a Harvard education and his father an aspiring screenwriter who “he spent most of his time unemployed and drunk”like Ben – three years older than him – told The Hollywood Reporter a few years ago. “He drank all day, every day” and “he was a mess, a lost alcoholic,” Casey himself told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast: it was a relief for the brothers when he separated from his mother.

As kids, Casey and Ben wearing a Batman T-shirt (@caseyaffleck)

The father – who later sobered up and bonded with them – he then spent two years living on the streets of Cambridgeon the outskirts of Boston, a small town where the family had settled some time before, and which his brother would later co-star with Damon in the script in search of destiny (1997), a Gus Van Sant film in which both actors finally established themselves at the age of 25 and in which Casey played one of four friends in the group, in a role written especially for him.

They met when actor Jason Bourne was their neighbor and saw each other from their bedroom windows; Damon’s mother was a child development teacher and befriended the Afflecks’ mother: “We were pretty much forced to hang out together,” Matt and Damon told Interview Magazine in 1997. The younger brother was part of the gang from the beginning, as in the movie: “We stayed together all day. Even though we were in different classes at school, we had the same friends,” Casey told the Daily Telegraph last year.

When they entered high school, it was clear to everyone that they wanted to become actors. The Afflecks had already worked in commercials and independent films and spent hours in “business meetings” to plan their Hollywood landing: the three of them moved into an apartment in Los Angeles as soon as the minor turned 18. It was some kind of rebellion for these sons of the college town; The mothers, terrified, insisted in chorus: “Why don’t you want to be doctors?” The answer was in Van Sant’s film: they too were looking for their destiny.

Casey and her older brother Ben are very close (Grosby)

Casey’s debut in a major production was also under the direction of the director Elephantin a disturbing die for (1995), as one of the sociopathic teenagers Nicole Kidman seduces into killing her husband. The other teenager was Joaquin Phoenix, and in the months filming went on they became close friends: it was inevitable that these two younger brothers, talented and raised in dysfunctional families, did not feel identified at first sight.

At the time, he was still struggling to make a living from acting and moved to Washington, D.C. to study political science. His stay at the University of Washington was brief, soon leaving for Columbia in New York, but his career was constantly interrupted by filming and He ended up devoting himself entirely to acting. He still has doubts about the inherent instability of the job: “I’m never convinced because it’s hard. I know there are a thousand harder ways to make a living, and I am grateful for what I have, but there is no security. If you don’t have savings, you work to eat, and I don’t want to make bad movies. I still couldn’t be on the side where you are made and you will always have a job and enough money to choose from. I go from film to film,” he told The Daily Beast in 2017, after Oscar was rife with controversy. Affleck had two sexual abuse complaints, and in both cases he reached out-of-court settlements which, as part of the deal, has not come to light. In a full #MeToo review and with accusations on the table, the following year he could not deliver the Oscar for Best Actress, as award winners usually do.

He learned the importance of choosing his roles in the years that followed success in search of destinywhen he exposed the body to a series of failures. Critics went so far as to say he was “too depressed” to act. At that time, Van Sant shook his hand and appointed him as assistant director Finding Forrester (2000). This also made him interested in working behind the cameras: “Can you imagine a better film school than this? Gus is not only someone I love, but the person who has perhaps taught me the most about this industry,” he told Awards Daily in 2013.

In 2017, Casey won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea (AFP)

your participation in Ocean’s Eleven (2001) brought him back to the big leagues. He became the boyfriend of Summer, Phoenix’s sister, on the set Involved (2000) and will play together soon This is our youth (2002) in London’s West End, directed by Lonergan. In New York, they were neighbors to Van Sant and Damon (who also starred in the London set); he wrote the screenplay with them Gerry (2002), where he and Matt played two lost tourists.

Summer and Casey married in Savannah, Georgia in 2006, the same year he landed his first starring role in an independent comedy. lonely JimDirected by Steve Buscemi. He was playing a role he knew well, a depressed writer; but life seemed to be going much better. Indiana was born in 2004 in Amsterdam when he was shooting the film Twelve Oceans and was part of the ceremony two years later, along with all of the couple’s famous friends and siblings. He was already filming He’s gone, baby. He’s gone under Ben’s orders.

Casey Affleck is a great friend of Matt Damon, as is his brother Ben. In April 2023 they shot The Instigators Photo © 2023 The Image Direct/The Grosby Group



In 2007, it would receive great reviews. after a long time for the performance in The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford, along with Brad Pitt, and in the same year his son Atticus was to be born. His voice, which on other occasions had been the subject of ridicule and questions about his true acting ability, was now appreciated as a character trait. He was nominated for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. After seeing He’s gone, baby. He’s gonea journalist from The New York Times would say: “I’m not sure exactly when Casey Affleck became such a good actor… Most actors want to be loved, but he doesn’t seem to know it, or maybe he doesn’t care.”

This was demonstrated shortly thereafter when, after two years of development on the project, he and Joaquin Phoenix filmed I’M STILL HERE, where one behind the camera and one in front of the camera documented the madness they were familiar with, although later they said that everything was a fictitious montage refined to the smallest detail. The press complained that it was a joke that was difficult for the public to understand. Still, the movie – where Affleck left all his money behind – is still considered iconic, and has something to do with it: even if no one understands it, it’s a joke by two Oscar winners.

Casey Affleck and her ex Summer Phoenix

WITH The Law of the Strongest (2013), together with Christian Bale, once again delighted the critics and made friends with his destiny as an actor. And then came this grieving alcoholic who gave him the Oscar for Best Actor. In fact, Damon was supposed to star in the film, but when filming overlapped with other commitments, he and Lonergan agreed that Affleck would be a good replacement: he was a friend of the two and commented on the script. Apart from, in him the repressed sadness was more believable than in anyone else.

The actor with his current partner, Caylee Cowan, at the Vanity Fair party after the 2023 Oscars. Credit: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The film was released in November 2016, just months before its representative announced that he had filed for divorce from Summer Phoenix due to “irreconcilable differences” after more than a decade of being together. Like his brother, he had been battling alcoholism for some time. That same year, he asserted that he had been sober for three years.

In 2018, when Ben went to rehab, Casey admitted this in an interview both came “from a long line of alcoholics.” “Ben is a drug addict and an alcoholic. Most of our grandparents were. My dad is an alcoholic and as bad as it gets, he’s been sober for 30 years. I’ve been sober for almost six. My brother is trying to recover and it is very difficult. She has the resources and the time, and fortunately she can use that to come to the clinic,” he said.

The light of my life, directed, written and starring in 2019, premiered at the Berlinale to good reviews. And the same happened with Our friend, a biographical drama in which he shared the bill with Dakota Johnson. Suddenly he had reached the point where he could choose his films. It will be seen soon wild dreams together with Zooey Deschanel and in a story that once again touches him deeply: the story of two artist brothers – Donnie and Joe Emmerson – who dreamed big and wild dreams, overcoming all possible obstacles, including themselves.

