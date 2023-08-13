Far from jokes between friends who fantasize about discovery only fans To solve their financial problems, there is a select group of celebrities who earn millions of dollars for sharing their content on the adult platform.

And the fact is, there are hundreds of stories of content creators in the world. only fans who showed how a subscription-based app got them out of debt by exchanging their ordinary lifestyle for luxury as they have the ability to sell and rate their photos and videos however they see fit.

According to the platform itself, it raised $900 million in 2022 and reported up to a 160% increase in viewership compared to the previous year.

In accordance with Earth website informationThe most popular OnlyFans accounts make an average of $150 per month, and the most popular profiles can earn up to a million dollars or more.

These juicy profits come from over 170 million users registered on the platform who pay a monthly subscription fee, tip or pay for a pay-per-view, PPV (pay-per-view) modality.

Celebrities who make the most money from OnlyFans

The monthly income of a pop star is $20 million (MXP 340,141,360) with a $20 (MXP 340) monthly subscription.

The monthly income of the American model and actress is about 11 million dollars (186,974,040 million pesos). He took a subscription of 10 dollars (170 Mexican pesos), but now his account is free.

Rapper Cardi B earns up to 9.43 million dollars (153,709,658 Mexican pesos) per month.

The former porn actress earns $6.42 million (MXP 102,790,612) a month on a $12 (MXP 204) monthly subscription.

The influencer earns 4.33 million dollars a month (68,612,138 Mexican pesos).

The actress earns 4.49 million dollars (68,884,341 Mexican pesos) from her content on OnlyFans per month.

The American model earns 2.3 million dollars a month (34,076,398 Mexican pesos).

