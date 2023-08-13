Champion Cristiano Ronaldo: this is how he won his first title with Al-Nasr in Saudi Arabia | VIDEO | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

The man of the finale, the man of important moments. Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldoone in extra time, made a dream come true al-nasr: raise to first Arab Club Cupafter the Saudi team beat Al-Hilal 2-1 in an electric game that started as the favorite to win the competition three times.

As it was very difficult for Al-Nasr to clear the ball from behind the line, Al-Hilal took advantage of the talent of Ruben Neves to create chances, with the Portuguese even close to scoring his first goal in the 3rd minute. front, which was glued to the left pillar.

Malcolm’s speed and Saudi Arabian star Salem were Al Hilal’s main advantage in the opening minutes, but their goal was off the mark, while heavy pressure in midfield forced Al Nasr to shoot balls into the box in search of Cristiano’s jumping power.

Al Hilal was a wall. Especially Coulibaly and Canno, who did not lose sight of either Cristiano or Manet. The Senegalese, who woke up the ghosts that haunted him in Bayern Munich, did not succeed.

Marcelo Brozovic led the Al Nasr team and reigned supreme in midfield, delivering great passes that were wasted by Brazilian striker Tasliska in particular, and even tried to shoot from outside the box, making goalkeeper Al Owais shine.

Without a doubt, Al Hilal’s goalkeeper was the man of the match. His natural instinct to get into position, his speed and jump height helped Al-Nasr score several goals, including one-on-one with CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal

Cristiano Ronaldo goal in Al-Nasr Al Hilal match. (Video: SSK)

The lack of goal was made up for in the second half when the stars finally shone. Both teams were much more active, especially Al Hilal.

The marker was not long in coming. A masterful pass from the endline to the far post from Malcolm sent Michael flying, who went into the net in the 51st minute, making it 1-0 in favor of Al-Hilal.

The 27-year-old Brazilian ran to the corner and appropriated Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Sioux to celebrate his goal. Because of the piquancy, an Al-Nasr fan threw a water bottle at his head.

Al-Nasr reacted after the goal until, in the 71st minute, the referee sent off one of their centre-backs, Al-Amri, for an aggressive tackle against Malcolm, who was left alone to face the goalkeeper.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 2-1 against Al Nasr. Al Hilal. (Video: SSK)

The numerical gap seems to have benefited Al Nasr and Cristiano. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a masterful, precise pass that landed Al Gunnam just a few feet from the goal line. CR7 showed that his instincts were still intact and celebrated the goal by waving his finger as if he was sending an “I told you so” message to Michael.

The Portuguese was about to score a second goal with little time left but the referee signaled offside and the game went into extra time, giving plenty of chances in the midst of both ball signings.

Al Boleahi took a hit from Cristiano from the “chalaki” under the stick, which he did not forgive after a few minutes. Ivorian Seko Fofana hit the crossbar with a right hand and CR7 was perfectly positioned to head back into the net to end the score 1-2 in the 98th minute.

Cristiano celebrated this with fury. With a fury worthy of the title, Ronaldo made his first appearance at Al Nasr after a season in which he caused more disappointment than illusion. Although it wasn’t all good news for the Portuguese, who was injured at the end of extra time after colliding with Mohamed Jahfali in a jump.

