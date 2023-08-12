Check out their new sneaker collaboration

again, Liam Gallagher joined adidas release their third model under the brand. This was reported on their social networks: “I am pleased to announce the LG2 SPZL in bottle green. Absolutely delighted with it.” This new pair of sneakers was created with the founder of Adidas Spezial, Gary Aspenwith which they created the second color combination of this model.

“Combining the timeless elegance of classic archival styles with Liam’s inimitable perspective.both parties have always been interested in creating a different color scheme for this new hybrid silhouette.” This can be read in the tennis presentation.

In terms of design, we can find several historical references to Adidas shoes: “This latest version of LG2 SPZL hints at early Adidas Country colorways (with a different mix of materials), mixing bottle green stripes and a heel with a rubber sole on a white chalk base, signed with his unique portrait on the tongue.”

These sneakers will be released in September and we still have no information about their arrival in our country.

Liam Gallagher’s new model with Adidas will appear in bottle green / Photo: Instagram.

Other Liam collaborations with Adidas

The first release of the founder of Oasis was in 2019 along with some Spezial and was presented during a show he did for the MTV channel. While the second release was the Adidas Spezial SPZL LG2 in 2022.

This model features a uniform cream tone and contrasting white nylon upper with a gray and white EVA rubber outsole. We could also see the texture of the soft gray stripes or the suede toe capping asymmetrically.

Liam’s second sneaker with Adidas.

Liam Gallagher: Proclaimed ADIDAS Fan

The musician has repeatedly declared himself as a fan of the clothes and shoes of the German brand, but the fact is that the native of Manchester Burnage was repeatedly seen – whether it was a concert or a photo shoot – in clothes from the Sign of the three stripes.“My first pair of Adidas were some adidas kick which I used religiously. They were black with white stripes.”Liam spoke about this in an interview with End Clothing.

In the same interview, Liam commented on how this collaboration started: “I’ve known Gary Aspden (Adidas curator) for a very, very long time. He’s very generous and always orders things for me, so I thought it would be nice if I could repay the favor by designing shoes for them.”. And he commented that his favorite Adidas are Barrington Smash.

The musician even made a special request: that they design a flag that he could show off at all his concerts. In this we can see the fusion of the Adidas Spezial and one of his most beloved pieces: Manchester City. Thus, we can see the initials of the football team, as well as the Adidas logo. “Gary (Aspden) sent us some towels and I thought it would look great on an ampso I asked him if he would make us a flag..

The flag that the Englishman uses on stage was made especially for him by a German brand.

Her foray into fashion with Pretty Green

If you go back, the former leader of Beady Eye, who is currently pursuing a solo career, started his adventure in the fashion world with his brand. pretty green, which he founded in 2009 and with which he began to create clothes, shoes and various other items. On the day of release, he commented:Clothing and music are my passion. I am not here to deceive anyone and I do not do it for money. I do this because no one makes clothes that I would like to wear.”

“The brand unites people through love for music and fashion. Named after a song by The Jam, Pretty Green offers simple, classic clothing with a modern twist.”Here’s what you can read on its official page.

Currently Pretty Green is no longer owned by Liam as he sold it to JD Sports as a result of Brexit.