Chess: to enable different groups in Badajoz | Extremadura7days.com

Live the Night with Chess is an initiative developed jointly by the Department of Youth Affairs of Badajoz and the Santa Isabel Sports Association. Thanks to this promotion, every Friday evening young people between the ages of 13 and 30 from different parts of Extremadura get together to play chess.

From the organization, they want to highlight the importance of the event, stating that “the inclusion that Chess makes for children with ADHD, high abilities, autism or bipolar disorder.” Thus, they claim that “chess is very beneficial for them, as it helps them improve patience, concentration, socialization among themselves, self-esteem, reduce frustration in difficult moments, and even help them in defeat.” In short, they claim that “it does them a lot of good.”

EXPERIENCE IN THE FIELD OF DISABILITY

On behalf of the collaborating organization, they state that they have “great experience in the field of disability, some of the monitors have been with ASPESOBA or AEXPAINBA, centers for various disabilities, hearing or intellectual disabilities for more than 10 years.”

Fridays are thus a good time to forget about problems, viewing the activity as a “meeting place for friends,” they say. In this way, they “connect with each other”, even making plans outside the workshop.

This workshop is designed to promote healthy leisure activities for young people as alternatives to substance use and to demonstrate the positive aspects of fun and drug-free leisure.