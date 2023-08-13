Child malnutrition announced the Alimentatón 2023 campaign to raise funds and help 200,000 children Photo Alimentación | PRESENT

There is currently a significant percentage of malnourished children in our country. Thus, efforts to combat hunger are being made from different positions, and it is within this framework that the campaign will begin.Alimentatón 2023 #AlimentemosSueños’which plans to raise funds to help more than 200,000 children across the country get adequate nutrition.

According to WHO, in 2020, 12.1% of the population under the age of 5 suffered from malnutrition. Experts estimate that chronic child malnutrition could exceed 30% this year 2021. Among the departments with the highest levels of malnutrition are Huancavelica, Loreto, Cajamarca, Huanuco, Ayacucho and Pasco. (Source: Latin TV)

He Food Bank of Peru (BAP) organizes this initiative, which will start on 14 August and run until 30 September. In addition, with important events such as a personal gathering that will take place in two days (August 19 and September 23) and will be concentrated in the areas of San Isidro, Surco, Barranco, Miraflores, Jesus Maria, among others.

“The level of anemia and chronic malnutrition in Peru is alarming. It is Alimentatón that seeks to change these numbers and offer children a quality life. So that they can easily develop their skills and realize their dreams,” said Lesley Pierce, President of the Board of Banco de Alimentos Perú. “This year our goal is to provide one million rations for 200,000 boys and girls. We believe that with the support of all Peruvians, we can achieve this.Leslie Pierce assured.

In addition, the campaign will receive donations throughout the campaign, which will not have a minimum amount. Those interested can do so through:

BAP website: https://bancodealimentosperu.org/donacion/

Yape: 960 302 185

Salt bank account BCP CTA CTE: 194 2207681 0 07 CCI: 002 194 002207681007 90

Bank account BCP dollars CTA: 194 2209424123 CCI: 002 19400220942412393

CTA: 194 2209424123 CCI: 002 19400220942412393 Paypal: https://paypal.me/bancodealimentosperu

It should be noted that various institutions, companies and enterprises have joined this crusade, as well as prominent athletes and artists such as Carlos Zambrano, Edison Flores and Ebelin Ortiz. The goal they share with BAP is to at least equal the figure they reached last year when they were able to raise funds that helped more than 358,000 Peruvians.

What are the numbers of malnutrition in Peru according to INEI?

According to the latest Demographic and Family Health Survey (Endes) ERI, it was shown that 42.4% of children aged 6 to 35 months were identified with anemia in 2022. In addition, chronic malnutrition was found to affect 11.7% of the population under 5 years of age during the same period. Undoubtedly, the alarming figures underline this problem, given that lack of adequate nutrition at an early age can limit the development of abilities, as well as increase the chances of falling ill.

