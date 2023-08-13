Chilean scientists have created a formula that relieves the symptoms of psoriasis

Psoriasis currently affects over 650,000 Chileans.of which thirty percent of them stop treatment early due to high costs who have products that exist on the market today to combat this disease.

Because of this, group of Chilean scientists (two Doctors of Biotechnology, one Doctor of Agricultural Sciences and one Biochemist) decided to create a formulaWhat uses oxygen in the form of ozone and mixes it with bioactive compoundswith the aim of stimulate the immune system and thereby improve skin conditionachieving a price/performance ratio at a much more affordable price.

The formula contains two distinctive ingredients that make it special for psoriasis: one is an extract of a plant grown in Chile that contains a high amount of a compound called anthralinwhich is a keratolytic agent that controls excessive division of skin cellscharacteristic of this pathology.

Second – medical ozone (high purity), which is a molecule of three oxygen atoms (the very one that protects us from UV radiation), which is immobilized in the fatty acids present in the formulaforming an ozonated oil that strengthens the immune systeminducing the production of cytokines that cause an adequate response in the skin.

This is the cure ozone therapyuses ozone gas to repair skin lesions through controlled oxidative stress that constantly stimulates the immune system, reducing the uncontrolled dermal division response that is characteristic of psoriasis.

HydrOZ is the name of this dermo-cosmetic cream. And he doesn’t have corticosteroids in its preparation, therefore, it does not cause the side effects that can cause fluid buildup causing swelling in the lower legs, high blood pressure, or indigestion.

In addition, it allows you to purchase it without the need to visit a medical consultation, since it is sold without the requirement of a prescription or a prescription to take it.

The drug should be applied topically (directly to the site of the lesion) twice a day (morning and evening) for three months in a row.

With this treatment, they were able to reduce six symptoms of psoriasis: excessive flaking, irritation, burning, itching, cracking, and dryness. In addition, I help them prevent skin dehydration, redness, and the formation of keratolytic plaques (an excess of dead cells produced by the epidermis).

Sergio Diez de Medina, Doctor of Biotechnology and Technical Lead for the development and proper functioning of this innovation, explains that “We make the benefits of ozone therapy portable and enhance them with derivative compounds that the Chilean flora offers.”.

To this, biochemist Caroline Klugges added that “We draw on science and nature to create practical and effective solutions for skin health.. We provide deep hydration because the cornerstone of psoriasis treatment is constant lubrication.”

This project received two awards from the Chilean State Corporation for the Development of Production (Corfo): “Create and Test” for thirty million pesos and “Consolidate and Expand” for forty million pesos.