chills to fatal liver necrosis

ORAn everyday situation like cooking rice and leaving it at room temperature can cause serious health problems. Here’s how he explained it Dr. Esteban Conteras through his TiTok account, in which he has about 800,000 followers. The doctor, who is also on W Radio’s Salud y Algo Más, commented on this unexpected consequence of leaving rice out of the fridge after cooking.

Not in the fridge when more than 60 minutes pass, a battery known as “Bacillus cereus” appears on this porridge.. The presence of these microbes will not disappear at high temperatures, even if you reheat the rice, as they are thermostable, as the doctor explains.

Some bacteria that can cause death

These bacteria can also appear in other foods such as vegetables, flour, liquid eggs or milk. considered one of the main causes of food poisoning. Their role in this area determines, first of all, “classic pictures of gastroenteritis”according to Esteban Conteras.

There are people who ignore this first symptom in order to “febrile pictures, chills or tachycardia”becoming affected organs of the body. This would lead to liver necrosis and may end in death.

This fatal outcome happened a few years ago to a Belgian student with a bowl of spaghetti he cooked five days ago.. After only 30 minutes, he began to feel severe pain in his abdomen, which led to diarrhea and vomiting. His decision not to go to the doctor caused the next morning found dead in bed as his stomach shut down, along with signs of acute pancreatitis. A fatality that alerts us to the consumption of this type of food that is not stored in the refrigerator.