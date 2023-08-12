China Suarez’s impressive makeover

August 12, 2023 at 13:02.

in the middle of it holidays in miamiArgentine actress China Suarez bored with her characteristic blond hair, and she decided to give her hair a different shade. Even her friend and former colleague, Lali Esposito He commented on the post.

Actress a couple of days ago He is vacationing in the US with his children. And it’s every adventure writes it down for his social media followers. In this opportunity, she herself decided that it was time to transform.

China Suarez and her radical change in appearance

Just like China Suarez showed this Friday night by uploading a selection of photos showing his drastic makeover. But will his fans like it? Actually yes To date, the singer is gaining more than 300 thousand “likes” in the publication.

Former partner of the Chilean actor, Benjamin VicunaHis fans are accustomed to his distinctive blonde hair and he has only changed his haircut a few times. Leaving it with a latch or even cutting off at shoulder level.

This time he decided to take a chance for darker shadesin which he further emphasizes his exotic beauty.

Flattery before This unexpected change in appearance was not long in coming, and perhaps many fans of the actress applauded the decision of her radical change. more than 3 thousand comments in which subscribers and celebrities spoke out in support of darker hair.

Celebrities comment on the radical change in the appearance of China Suarez

“Argentinian Megan Fox” And “How nice” were some of the comments left by the China public of Suarez in the post. while some Argentine celebritiesthey let her know how beautiful she looks.

Lali Espositoa friend and former colleague from China noted:yes it is that colorapproving the look.

However, former member “Big Brother” Argentina, Julieta PoggioHe wrote “How beautiful, God.”

city ​​singer, joaquisfriend of China, also attended and He dedicated a few tender words to her. “You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life, my friend.”

Watch the video: China Suarez dyes her hair