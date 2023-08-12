Owner of Ganassi Racing, Chip Ganassi came to the defense of his pilot Alex Palu.after sharp criticism of the head McLaren, Zach Brown for breaking a contract that tied him to a British team for the next few years, with plans for Indy Car and Formula 1.

Chip Ganassi Racing makes a blunt statement in the Alex Palu case: “McLaren is playing the role of the victim.”

Chip Ganassi, owner of Ganassi Racing, has sharply criticized McLaren, which he blames “tampering with your pilot’s contract.”

“Everyone who knows me knows that I am not in the habit of commenting on contract situations, so I’ve been calm since day one of this story, but now I feel like I have to answer.” the statement starts.

“I grew up respecting the McLaren team and its success, but the new management does not deserve the same respect. Alex Palou is part of our team and has a contract from the 2021 season. It was McLaren who got in the way of the contract, and those who caused the whole process are now, ironically, playing the role of the victim.” points.

“To sum up, McLaren INDYCAR’s position towards our driver is inaccurate and incorrect, his contract with CGR remains in force,” he concludes emphatically.

Gap Palu with McLaren that secured a spot on the Indy Car team for the next few years, as well as more than a real opportunity to become titular Formula One single-seat driver ruined all Brown’s plans:

“Unfortunately, it now appears that our faith, commitment, investment, and trust in Alex were misplaced as they are not reciprocated,” Brown said.

According to the manager, Palou told him several times that he would be racing at McLaren starting next year, which is why he The Woking team has already started the first payments to the Catalans for next season.

“We paid him a significant first payment for the 2024 season. plus millions of dollars for his development in our F1 test program and for his role as a reserve driver with a potential F1 driver in the future,” says Brown.

The second turn of the Palu scenario and the possibility of an extension with Ganassi reopened

Last season Alex Palou, Ganassi and McLaren they starred in the soap opera IndyCar. In a move similar to the current one, the Catalan decided to sign with McLaren when he still had a year left on his contract with Ganassi. However, the three parties reached an agreement whereby Palu will complete his third year with Ganassi (current season) and will be free from 2024. go to the Woking team.

Now, after separating from McLaren the opportunity opens up for him to sign a contract with a team with which he is likely to become a two-time champion indica this year.