Choices on the screen: when cinema mixes with politics

Argentina is starting to elect its next president today, although if it were the elections you see on screen, perhaps a citizen would not go to vote. Political and electoral cinema, a kind of Hollywood subgenre, has made its way onto screens over the decades and always with one constant: distrust.

Cinema has never believed politicians and since its first masterpiece, El Ciudadano, it has often portrayed them as corrupt puppets of the real power, the one who pulls the strings behind the scenes: often films about politicians and elections are a kind of update of films and literature about palatial intrigue, along with false strategies, unholy influences and, of course, lots of stabs in the back.

Perhaps the real elections are not as exciting and dark (perhaps), but it is clear that this approach to politics from the cinema was more than captivating and produced many movies. Then, a review of the ten most important films about politics, the election campaign and elections.

“Bullworth”, a sour satire

CITIZEN (1941)

An unavoidable reference when it comes to thinking about cinema and politics, Orson Welles’ film, considered one of the best ever for its fragmented narrative and innovative use of camera and frame, does not follow a specific election campaign but shows the relationship between the media and the candidates : dark relations between different authorities, manipulation and management of the image of politicians, in collusion with the media, are the subtext of the story of a communications magnate who, with his last breath, slipped away, which was the only thing that really mattered to him. And, spoiler, it’s not about money, power or influence.

CANDIDATE (1972)

This almost satirical comedy-drama starring Robert Redford tells the story of an idealistic lawyer who, as the son of a former Democratic governor of California, is handpicked by the party to take on longtime Republican Senator Jamon. Due to his low popularity, McKay decides to face the truth and speak his mind. This makes your chances of winning start to increase…

ALL THE PRESIDENT’S PEOPLE (1976)

Alan Pakula’s classic journalism film follows two Washington Post scribes as they investigate and uncover the Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon’s re-election committee.

BULLWORTH (1998)

Ignored at the time of its release but has gained cult status over the years, thanks in part to cable TV reruns, this film stars Warren Beatty as a Democratic senator fed up with the falsehood and corruption of the world of politics. he goes crazy and plans to commit suicide. For this reason, in his last election campaign, he decides to tell the truth and show himself as he is. His plans are ruined when he meets Nina, an attractive activist with whom he decides not to end his life. However, the economic lobby – tired of the senator’s frankness – decide to end his life. Sheer satire and yet another film where the truth is both the candidate’s charm… and the source of all his problems.

ELECTIONS (1999)

In this delightful satire by Alexander Payne, the school is a kind of social micro-universe that follows student elections in which all the vices of politics are involved. The ambitious Tracy Flick leads the race, but a professor who hates her decides to go against the candidate so that the calculating student doesn’t get away with it. What follows is chaos and catastrophe.

Messenger of Fear (2004)

A classic conspiracy theorist, the film follows Commander Bennett Marco as he recounts the ambush of his platoon in the Kuwaiti desert and the heroism of Sergeant Raymond Shaw, who received the Medal of Honor for saving his comrades. However, a series of recurring nightmares leads him to doubt the sergeant’s heroism. When Shaw, at the urging of his mother, controversial Senator Eleanor Prentiss, runs for Vice President of the United States, Marco’s suspicions grow. He then decides to embark on an obstacle-ridden investigation to find out the truth before Shaw and his team reach the White House.

CAMPAIGN (2007)

A Japanese documentary where Kazuhiro Soda, its director, sets up the camera and lets it go as he follows Kawasaki’s heated election campaign, revealing the true nature of what we call democracy. Can a candidate with no political experience win an election if he has the support of Prime Minister Koizumi and his Liberal Democratic Party?

ALL THE KING’S MEN (2008)

Willie Stark, played by Sean Penn, is a politician who, in the midst of the Great Depression in the late 1920s, fights to win people’s trust with big promises and precious words to become governor of the state of Louisiana. Chronicle of Populism, a remake of the 1949 classic and adaptation of the 1946 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Robert Penn Warren.

“The Apprentice” by Santiago Miter

Ideas of March (2011)

Director George Clooney has dabbled in the political genre several times: in this case, starring Ryan Gosling, this political drama is told through the eyes of Stephen Meyers, a young man who starts working as a spokesman for a major candidate. for the presidency. Meyers begins to quickly learn how the game works from the inside out. However, this will make him doubt: is truth or victory worth more?

STUDENT (2011)

Santiago Miter also portrayed the world of politics in his films, but it is his debut film that is more memorable than “La cordillera”, which is about Roque Espinosa, a young man from the provinces who goes to Buenos Aires to study at the university. He quickly realizes that he is not interested in studies and runs into a teacher who introduces him to politics. Roque begins attending party meetings and interacting with militants while absorbing discursive and other codes of politics on his way to the student elections.

NOT (2012)

A movie where people win. Pablo Larraín’s Oscar-nominated Best Foreign Film in Chile (another to cover politics in his cinema) starring Gael García Bernal depicts Chile’s 1988 national plebiscite, which, thanks to the triumph of “no”, led to the end of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship and the beginning of democratic changes.

WEINER (2016)

A promising political career goes awry when a Democratic candidate decides to send a “dick pick,” a picture of his genitals. When the photo in question hits the media, the candidate’s values ​​collide with obvious reality, and Weiner himself becomes embroiled in a series of excuses and lies that ruin his electoral chances. The film is a documentary, written and directed by one of his employees, who has seen everything slowly but inexorably fall apart.

In cinema, cynicism dominated when portraying politicians and campaigns

NOT IN DREAMS (2019)

One of the best comedies of recent times reverses the usual roles: finally, the presidential candidate is a woman, Charlize Theron, who hires an idealistic but unrepresentative journalist, Seth Rogen, to write her campaign speeches. The two have known each other since childhood, but sometimes his overly idealistic views on politics clash with hers. Sparks are ignited, and of course, there’s also the romance in another of these movies that imagines everything would be better if politicians were a little more confident in their ideas… and a little less subservient to outside interests.

DOUBLE SPEECH (2023)

This Argentinian film, recently released in cinemas, crosses the myth of Cyrano with elections: a big-nosed man with a gift for words is the one who compulsorily writes speeches for an unscrupulous candidate who seeks to seduce both Argentinians and a former student of our Cyrano, creating a love triangle that is an excuse to illustrate the crossed interests that exist between politicians and businessmen.

