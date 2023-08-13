Chris Hemsworth appeared almost naked at a birthday party with Liam Hemsworth

Australian actor and producer Christopher Hemsworthknown simply as Chris Hemsworth In recent days, he has fallen in love and excited thousands of his fans by showing himself almost naked while celebrating his 40th birthday with his brother. Liam Hemsworththe latter is known as the former partner of the singer Miley Cyrus.

actor and producer Australian He showed off his board abs during his 40th birthday celebration with his brother and friend, an Olympic surfer. Owen Wright This Friday 11th August.

Actor who received international recognition for playing “Thor“was photographed showing off his beautiful abs to surf on one of the beaches AustraliaChris was wearing a suit that did not fully fit his body the first time but was later used properly.

Chris Hemsworth was wearing a black wetsuit, which is used specifically for this sport; However star I didn’t use it fully until it was at sea, meanwhile he just dropped it just below the navel and disclosed most of his buttocks, leaving his followers with thousands of thoughts in their heads.

The photos were circulated on various social networks as “X“, which was previously called “Twitter“, and from there, thousands of fans have made various comments praising Chris Hemsworth’s physique, even expressing that they would like to be in this suit:”my god this god is too good“, “How jealous to be Elsa Pataky“, “enviable outfit, enviable body“, and thousands more.