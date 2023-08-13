Chris Hemsworth appeared almost naked at a birthday party with Liam Hemsworth

Australian actor and producer Christopher Hemsworthknown simply as Chris Hemsworth In recent days, he has fallen in love and excited thousands of his fans by showing himself almost naked while celebrating his 40th birthday with his brother. Liam Hemsworththe latter is known as the former partner of the singer Miley Cyrus.
actor and producer Australian He showed off his board abs during his 40th birthday celebration with his brother and friend, an Olympic surfer. Owen Wright This Friday 11th August.
Chris Hemsworth was wearing a black wetsuit, which is used specifically for this sport; However star I didn’t use it fully until it was at sea, meanwhile he just dropped it just below the navel and disclosed most of his buttocks, leaving his followers with thousands of thoughts in their heads.